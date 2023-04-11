Child dies in Rotherham park on Easter Sunday

The child's death was reported on Sunday at Clifton park, Rotherham. Picture: Google Maps

By Jenny Medlicott

A child died at Clifton Park in South Yorkshire on Sunday.

Police confirmed yesterday that a call they responded to on the weekend was relating to the death of a child.

Ambulance and police services arrived at Clifton Park, Doncaster road and cordoned off the area at around 4pm on Sunday.

Read more: Tributes paid to boy, 14, who drowned after jumping into Leeds canal over Easter weekend

Read more: Oil just stopped: Activists wrestled to the ground as they tried to spray-paint dinosaurs at exhibition

Yorkshire Air Ambulance also attended the scene, but the child passed away.

At present, the death is not being treated as suspicious.

The age and gender of the child remains unknown.