'We can't get out': Chilling note in hospital window as multiple die after man opens fire in Dutch classroom and clinic

A chilling note was left in the window of the medical centre. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Multiple people have died after a gunman opened fire in the classroom of a medical centre in Rotterdam, according to Dutch officials.

A twin shooting has taken place in Rotterdam at the Erasmus Medical Centre and in a nearby house - it is not known whether the incidents are linked.

It is believed the shooting in the university took place inside a classroom with students inside.

Special intervention services attended the scene.

Police said multiple deaths had been reported and that victims' family members were being informed. It is unknown how many have died and how many have been injured as police continue to locate victims.

A 32-year-old has been arrested on the helipad of the medical centre and is suspected of being involved in both incidents, Rotterdam Police Department said.

Police are not searching for a second shooter.

Videos posted online showed police instructing students, some wearing medical gowns, to run outside as heavily armed officers arrived at the scene.

A note inside the window of the university read 'we can't get out' in Dutch. Picture: Alamy

Medical staff were spotted running out of the hospital. Picture: Alamy

Fires broke out at both locations after the shootings occurred.

The Erasmus Medical Centre posted online: “Due to various incidents, we currently ask you not to come to Erasmus MC.”

Photos at the scene of the incident show a sign posted on the inside window of the university building which reads “we can’t get out” in Dutch.

Other images captured at the scene show medical staff running as they were rushed out the hospital building.

"This is a very dark day," caretaker Minister of Justice and Security Dilan Yesilgöz toldnewspaper de Telegraaf.