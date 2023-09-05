Row breaks out after cyclists pulled over doing 39mph in 30zone but police give them ‘words of advice’

Devon & Cornwall police catch cyclists speeding

By Asher McShane

Angry motorists have criticised police for only giving ‘words of advice’ to cyclists who were going 39mph in a 30zone.

Devon and Cornwall's Road Policing Team shared video of cyclists being filmed by a police car travelling at 39mph.

Police said the cyclists were pulled over and ‘spoken to’ - with legislation not requiring ‘them to adhere to the speed limit.’

But drivers have criticised the lack of parity with the rules for drivers, who would have been told to go on a speed awareness course or received points on their licence or a fine.

Devon and Cornwall police posted online: “Cyclists, pleas be mindful of your speeds and just how this will affect you in the event of a collision.

“This group today on Dartmoor observed travelling at near 40mph on a 30mph restricted road.

“All stopped and offered appropriate words of advice.”

Under law, there are no set speed limits for cyclists in the UK.

One angry driver posted online: “Why words of advice when a motorist doing 36 gets a court summons?"

Another person commented: “If I drove my car and got snapped at 36mph I'd be in a speed awareness course or given points. Not fair.”

A third said: "What kind of damage does an average 12st man on his bike doing 39mph cause if they hit someone?"

Some defended the cyclists however: “They weren’t breaking the law. The speed limit doesn’t apply to cyclists," one person replied.

Cycling campaigner Cycling Mikey posted: "They weren’t breaking the law. The speed limit doesn’t apply to cyclists. That’s probably quite reasonable when a bicycle weighs maybe 10kg and an average car 1.5-2 tonnes."

Police said no offences were recorded and the ‘road safety’ message was ‘received positively by the group’.