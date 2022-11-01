Royal Mail suffers data breach as customers 'can see each other's orders'

By Kieran Kelly

Royal Mail's Click and Drop website has been disabled as technicians work to fix a data breach that has allowed some customers to see other people's orders.

Royal Mail took the decision to temporarily suspend the website at 2pm as a "protective measure".

A statement on the Click and Drop website reads: "Royal Mail has temporarily suspended its Click and Drop website as a precautionary measure following reports that a limited number of customers were able to see information about other customers' orders following a technical problem.

"We are investigating the incident in order to fix the IT issue so that you can post as soon as possible."

Users have taken to social media to express their frustration about the site being down.

One business, Tuxford Furniture, tweeted: "We might not be able to dispatch anything today, as it turns out; Click and Drop bugged out and started showing users other users' orders"

The Click and Drop service is regularly used by both businesses and consumers, allowing users to pay postage online and have parcels collected or dropped to a specific location before being shipped.