Royal Navy ship torches and sinks smugglers' boat containing £24m cocaine haul after dramatic Caribbean chase

Troops on the HMS Medway destroyed a smugglers' boat. Picture: Ministry of Defence

By Daisy Stephens

The Royal Navy has torched and sunk a boat after seizing a £24m haul of cocaine following a dramatic chase off the coast of the Dominican Republic.

Photos show the boat burning as sailors fire at it from the warship.

More than 400kg of drugs were seized from the vessel, which is believed to have come from South America.

Three crew members were detained before the boat was destroyed.

HMS Medway with the burning smugglers' boat in the distance. Picture: Ministry of Defence

Three smugglers were detained before the boat was destroyed. Picture: Ministry of Defence

The Royal Navy's Caribbean-based patrol ship HMS Medway had spotted the boat near the Dominican Republic alongside a US Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment and an accompanying aircraft.

Following an overnight operation to secure the contraband - estimated by the National Crime Agency to be worth around £24 million had it reached Britain's streets - the vessel was sunk by Medway's gunnery team.

The ship, which is thought to have travelled along a common smuggling route, was boarded by officers after a pursuit and found to contain several large packages of drugs, the Royal Navy said.

The boat was burned to prevent it being used for illegal purposes again. Picture: Ministry of Defence

More than 400kg of cocaine was seized. Picture: Ministry of Defence

"To secure an interdiction on our first day dedicated to this type of operation in this period has been tremendous," said Commander Chris Hollingworth, commanding officer of Medway.

"Everyone involved demonstrated their professionalism during a challenging pursuit.

"It might be the first, but we're going to make sure that it won't be the last, and I speak on behalf of everyone here in saying this has galvanised our determination to succeed."

A Royal Navy sailor aims at the burning target. Picture: Ministry of Defence

The vessel being targeted during gunnery exercises. Picture: Ministry of Defence

Cdr Hollingworth said a hole had been 'smashed' in the supply chain. Picture: Ministry of Defence

The destruction of the vessel, which is normal for this type of operation, ensures it is no longer used for illegal activity while also providing gunnery training.

"Together with our partners on board Medway and up in the skies above us, we're able to smash a hole in the supply chain and disrupt the movement of these harmful drugs before they have the chance to harm people at home and abroad," Cdr Hollingworth said.

"I'm exceptionally proud of the collective effort of my ship's company and our colleagues from the US Coast Guard for their proactive attitude and total commitment to the task."