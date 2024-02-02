Rugby in schools is a form of child abuse, experts say

2 February 2024, 09:17 | Updated: 2 February 2024, 09:43

Parents fail to understand the enormous risks of brain injury to their children when playing rugby, a study has warned
Parents fail to understand the enormous risks of brain injury to their children when playing rugby, a study has warned. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Rugby is a form of child abuse and children should be banned from playing it, according to a study.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Researchers say children should be banned from contact sports, including rugby and boxing, because the long-term risks of brain injury is not properly understood by parents.

A paper, set to be published in Sports, Ethics & Philosophy: Journal of the British Philosophy of Sport Association cites the view that knocks to the head can go on to lead to conditions like dementia or Parkinson’s later in life.

Those who begin playing rugby as children are more likely to risk brain trauma than those who start later in life, the study argues.

Eric Anderson, a professor of sport at the University of Winchester who led the study, told the Times: “Sports for children should not intentionally harm their brains. They should focus on fun, health and social development rather than conditioning them to play elite-level sport.

“These collisions cause cognitive harm and increase the risk of neurodegenerative diseases and dementia; they are therefore abusive to a child’s brain.”

A spokeswoman for the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said player welfare was the organisation’s “top priority”.

“PE in school is compulsory,” she said.

“However, rugby is not. The RFU and England Rugby Football Schools’ Union work closely to support teachers and coaches with guidance and resources, especially around players’ safety and welfare.

The England team stand for the national anthem before last season's six nations clash with Italy. This year's competition begins tomorrow
The England team stand for the national anthem before last season's six nations clash with Italy. This year's competition begins this weekend. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Ministers splashed £100,000 on refurb of Matt Hancock's old office - while turning down pay hikes for junior doctors

Read more: Brianna Ghey's teenage killers to be sentenced for murder and publicly named for first time

“Rugby for young people at schools or clubs in England exists in different forms — contact, reduced contact and non-contact. Rugby has established and been at the forefront of concussion and injury surveillance, education and law changes using evidence to proactively manage player welfare.

“Playing rugby provides significant physical and mental-health benefits along with life skills gained from playing a team sport which has strong values. Against a backdrop of decreased physical activity and a global obesity epidemic in children, we believe rugby has a role to play in keeping people active, healthy and engaged.”

The report comes as rugby fans gear up for the Six Nations.

Last years champions and runner-up - Ireland and France - will meet in Marseilles.

England will begin their campaign against Italy in Rome while Wales play Scotland in Cardiff.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kenya fire

Death toll expected to rise after massive gas explosion in Kenyan capital

Bruce Springsteen's mother has died

Bruce Springsteen’s mother Adele dies aged 98 as singer shares emotional tribute

A total of 12 people have been injured, according to Met police chief Mark Rowley..

Clapham chemical attack: How it unfolded and what we know so far

Road closed in Norway

Landslide and avalanche warnings issued as Norway battles extreme weather

Sheep onboard stranded ship

Ship carrying livestock that was stranded at sea for month finally docks

Live
Police are still hunting for the suspect behind a chemical attack in Clapham

Live: Manhunt for Clapham chemical attack suspect with 'significant injuries' continues

Plane crash scene in Florida

Several dead as small plane crashes into mobile home park

Groundhog Day

Groundhog Day comes around again for Punxsutawney Phil

The International Court of Justice

Court to rule if Ukraine’s genocide case against Russia can proceed

Brianna was stabbed 28 times in the head, neck, chest and back after being lured to Linear Park, Culcheth, a village near Warrington, Cheshire, on the afternoon of February 11 last year.

Brianna Ghey's teenage killers to be sentenced for murder and publicly named for first time

Exclusive
Junior doctors pictured at a picket line during strike action last year

Ministers splashed £100,000 on refurb of Matt Hancock's old office - while turning down pay hikes for junior doctors

The Princess of Wales is 'making good progress' after undergoing surgery

Anger of Palace officials over ‘made up’ reports that the Princess of Wales was in ‘great danger’ after surgery

The average water bill is set to rise by around 6%

Average water bills in England and Wales to rise by £27 from April

Abdul Shokoor Ezedi was granted asylum after being convicted of a sex assault.

Hunt for fugitive convicted sex attacker enters third day after mother and two daughters maimed in chemical attack

Kenya Fire

At least three people killed in Nairobi explosions

North Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korea tests more missiles as Kim Jong Un focuses on navy

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boise Building Collapse

Hangar collapse investigation could take up to six months

Sir Mark Rowley has defended the special constable.

‘She was doing her best’: Met chief defends volunteer officer who told Christian busker ‘you can’t sing outside church’
Bradley Thomas' wife, Isabelle, has died after jumping off a hotel balcony.

Killers of the Flower Moon producer’s wife, 39, dies after jumping from hotel balcony in Los Angeles
Lindsey has spoken about the struggle of juggling her caring responsibilities.

‘I’m proud to help but it’s tough’: Rob Burrow’s wife opens up about heartbreaking challenges of caring for husband
The boy was stuck in the claw machine after climbing into the prize dispenser.

Toddler trapped in toy claw machine ‘has time of his life’ as police scramble to rescue him
Mason Rist and Max Dixon died at the weekend

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, charged with murders of two teenagers in Bristol over the weekend
Joe Biden

Joe Biden sanctions Israeli settlers who attacked Palestinians in the West Bank

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

US hints that major response to Iran-backed militias is imminent

Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton to join Ferrari from Mercedes in shock move

Prince Harry has been warned to 'lay off' Kate Middleton

Harry warned to ‘lay off’ Kate as Meghan mulls ‘explosive’ career move

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The royal pair have a 'bunch of things' in development with Netflix.

Harry and Meghan working on a ‘bunch’ of ‘exciting’ new Netflix projects - including £3m film adaptation and TV series
Martin Bashir blamed discrimination over his race and class for the scandal that surrounded his deceit in obtaining an interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, newly released BBC emails have now revealed

Martin Bashir blamed Diana interview scandal on race and class discrimination, redacted documents reveal
Prince Harry

Harry wants second trial with Mirror publisher over phone-hacking claims despite winning £140k in December

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit