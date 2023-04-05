'She couldn't cope with being in the public eye': Rupert Murdoch and his fifth fiancée call off engagement after two weeks

5 April 2023, 02:44

Billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch was engaged to Ann Lesley Smith
Billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch was engaged to Ann Lesley Smith. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Rupert Murdoch and his fifth fiancée have called off their engagement just two weeks after announcing it.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 92-year-old media baron proposed to former dental hygienist Ann Lesley Smith last month with an 11-carat diamond ring thought to be worth around £2 million.

The pair said at the time that their relationship was a "gift from God" and that they planned to tie the knot in late summer.

But the romance came to an abrupt end last night as they made the "mutual decision" to call off their big day.

Read more: Media mogul Rupert Murdoch, 92, announces fifth marriage less than a year after divorce from Jerry Hall

Read more: 'Heartbroken' Jerry Hall files for divorce from Rupert Murdoch

Murdoch with previous wife Jerry Hall
Murdoch with previous wife Jerry Hall. Picture: Alamy

A friend close to the couple said Ms Smith struggled with the publicity.

"She just could not cope with being in the public eye. She is very private," they said, according to MailOnline.

"They sat down and talked yesterday [on Monday] and agreed it was better for them to part.

"He accepts that he will always be in the public eye and there is nothing he can or would do to change that."

Another friend told the publication that the media mogul remained fond of Ms Smith despite the split.

Mr Murdoch proposed to Ms Smith on March 17, with the couple publicly announcing their engagement three days later.

The cancelled wedding would have been Mr Murdoch's fifth, having split suddenly from supermodel Jerry Hall in July last year.

Before that he was married to media executive Wendi Deng, journalist Anna Torv and flight attendant Patricia Booker.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Trump delivered a speech following his arrest on Tuesday

Defiant Donald Trump hits out at investigations against him in Mar-a-Lago speech following indictment

Trump Indictment

What happened during Donald Trump’s day in court as a criminal defendant?

Former US president Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment in New York (Timothy A Clary/Pool Photo via AP)

Former US president Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 charges

A family dubbed "America's most inbred" who live in started over 100 years ago with identical twin brothers whose children married and had over a dozen children together.

'America's most inbred family' began 'over a century ago with identical twin brothers whose children married'

King Charles and Queen Camilla

New portrait of King Charles and Camilla unveiled ahead of coronation

Donald Trump has 34 charges against him

Read it in full: Donald Trump indictment charging him with 34 felony counts

Trump Indictment

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 charges

Darya Trepova prior to a court session in the Basmanny District Court, in Moscow, Russia (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Suspect in cafe attack that killed Russian blogger faces court

Trump pictured in court

Donald Trump pictured in New York court as he pleads not guilty following formal arrest

APTOPIX Trump Indictment

Trump enters New York City courtroom for arraignment

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 hush money charges after historic arrest in New York

Two children were injured after an incident on a ride at a fairground in Epsom.

Funfair nightmare: Young boy and teen girl rushed to hospital after falling off 'Crazy Frog' ride

Former US president Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York

Trump leaves NYC home ahead of arraignment in criminal probe

Belgium NATO Foreign Ministers Finland

Finland becomes 31st member of Nato during Brussels ceremony

Trump Indictment

Donald Trump to surrender to history-making criminal charges

Robert Jenrick has been fined

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick banned from driving for six months for speeding

Latest News

See more Latest News

The family of Olivia Pratt-Korbel have released new heartwarming footage of the nine-year-old at home in the wake of gunman Thomas Cashman's life sentence for her murder.

Smiling Olivia Pratt-Korbel seen laughing and dancing in newly released heartwarming video

A woman, 28, has died and a child, 4, has been left with "life-threatening" injuries following a four-car crash in north Wales.

Woman, 28, dies and child left with 'life-threatening' injuries after four-car crash

New data published shows which English beaches have been affected most by sewage dumping.

Revealed: Worst beaches for dumped sewage - is your nearest beach on the list?

Gleb Karakulov has defected

Putin is a paranoid 'war criminal' who makes staff quarantine for two weeks before meetings, officer who defected claims
Finland has formally joined the NATO military alliance, after applying to join the security alliance following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Nato border with Russia doubles as Finland becomes 31st member of security alliance

Ireland Murdock has been convicted for raping a woman in 2021.

Met police officer guilty of raping woman and accessing his victim's restricted crime report
Kyle Bevan attacked young Lola James at her home in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, and delayed a call to emergency services for over an hour following his physical outburst.

'We'll miss her forever': Family's emotional tribute to Lola James, 2, as 'Jekyll and Hyde' boyfriend guilty of murder
Donald Trump is set to be indicted

Donald Trump indictment: Why is the former US president in court and what happens next?

Kosovo War Crimes

Ex-Kosovo president tells judges he is not guilty of war crimes

The Netherlands, Haarlemmermeer, Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, dawn

Plans unveiled to reduce pollution and noise around Schiphol airport

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lead KC labels judges decision "bold" as rapist, 21 walks free

Leading barrister labels judge's decision 'bold' as rapist, 21, walks free

Caller tells Shelagh she would 'rather die' than be raped

Distressed caller tells Shelagh Fogarty: "I'd rather die than be raped"

James O'Brien lambasts 'ludicrous lobby groups' dumping excrement

James O'Brien lambasts 'ludicrous lobby groups' for 'pumping poo' into local rivers

Nick and Trans Acitivist

Activist says trans people are human beings not just a collection of body parts

James O'Brien

Ashamed Brexit voter 'bitterly regrets' his decision to leave the EU

Sir Keir and Nick on Corbyn

'I wanted him to stand down in 2016': Jeremy Corbyn was 'not a friend' say's Sir Keir Starmer
Simon Calder

'Post-Brexit reality': Dover delays were 'predictable', says travel journalist Simon Calder
Andrew Castle quizzes Steve Reed

'Is a Labour government a threat to the well-off?': Andrew Castle quizzes Labour MP Steve Reed
'These are the consequences': Travel Editor says Brexit is to blame for massive queues at Dover

'These are the consequences': Travel Editor says Brexit is to blame for massive queues at Dover
Shelagh Fogarty hears about tackling drug violence

‘The problem isn’t the drugs it's the illegality’: Caller blames violence on ‘prohibition’ of drug trade

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit