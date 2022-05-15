Russia writes chilling messages on bombs set for Mariupol after Eurovision plea for help

15 May 2022, 14:28 | Updated: 15 May 2022, 15:11

Russian troops have written chilling messages, mocking Ukraine's Eurovision win, on bombs
Russian troops have written chilling messages, mocking Ukraine's Eurovision win, on bombs. Picture: Telegram/Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Russian troops have written chilling messages, mocking Ukraine's Eurovision win, on bombs they are plan drop on trapped Ukrainians in Mariupol.

After storming up the leader board with 631 points, Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra made an impassioned plea to the west to help soldiers trapped in Mariupol's steel works.

Taking to the stage after the historic win, the frontman Oleh Psiu said: "I ask all of you, please help Ukraine, Mariupol. Help Azovstal, right now."

In retaliation, pro-Kremlin channel FighterBomber shared pictures of Russian bombs scrawled with sarcastic and chilling messages.

One shell read: "Just as you asked for, Kalusha! For Azovstal."

Another bomb read: "#Eurovision2022. I heard the call to f*** up Azov. Help Mariupol. Help Mariupol right now."

Read more: Finland apply to join NATO as Russia boasts about nukes that 'can hit country in 10 seconds'

Adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petr Andryushchenko condemned Russia's actions posting on Telegram: "They are just inhuman... they have lost anything remotely similar to humanism and humanity.

"This is the reaction of the Russian military to our victory at Eurovision 2022... In Russia, a century of repentance will follow the losses.'"

Yesterday defiant Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to one day host the Eurovision Song Contest in the embattled city of Mariupol, which is almost entirely in Russian hands aside from a stalwart group of a few hundred Ukrainian fighters who continue to hold out in a steel factory.

"Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe," Mr Zelensky said on Facebook. "Next year, Ukraine will host Eurovision."

Read more: Ukraine carried to Eurovision victory: Surge of support lifts war-torn country to top spot

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra made an impassioned plea to the west to help soldiers trapped in Mariupol's steel works
Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra made an impassioned plea to the west to help soldiers trapped in Mariupol's steel works. Picture: Telegram

The president's optimistic words come as Russian troops are retreating from Kharkiv, the country's second largest city, after bombarding it for weeks, and Moscow's forces continue to engage in a grinding battle for the country's eastern industrial heartland.

Ukraine's military said the Russian forces are now pulling back from the north-eastern city to focus on guarding supply routes, while launching mortar, artillery and air strikes in the eastern region of Donetsk in an attempt to "deplete Ukrainian forces and destroy fortifications".

Defence minister Oleksii Reznikov said Ukraine is "entering a new - long-term - phase of the war".

Russian forces control a horseshoe-shaped swath of territory in the Ukrainian areas of Donetsk and Luhansk, which make up the eastern Donbas region, along the border of the industrial region where Ukraine has battled Moscow-backed separatists since 2014.

Read more: Russia accuses West of 'total hybrid war' despite threatening to nuke UK in seconds

In the southern Donbas, the Azov Sea port of Mariupol is now largely in Russian control, except for the few hundred troops left in the factory.

A convoy of between 500 and 1,000 cars carrying civilians out of the city was reportedly able to reach the Ukrainian-held city of Zaporizhzhia on Saturday, while Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said authorities are negotiating the evacuation of 60 severely wounded troops at the steelworks.

After failing to capture Kyiv following the February 24 invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin has shifted his focus eastward to the Donbas, aiming to encircle Ukraine's most experienced and best-equipped troops, and to seize territory still under Ukraine's control.

Mr Zelensky said Ukraine's forces have also made progress in the east, retaking six towns or villages in the past day. In his nightly address on Saturday, he said "the situation in Donbas remains very difficult" and Russian troops are "still trying to come out at least somewhat victorious".

But he said: "Step by step, we are forcing the occupants to leave the Ukrainian land."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Finland has confirmed it will apply to join NATO

Finland apply to join NATO after Russia boasts nukes 'can hit country in 10 seconds'

Kwasi Kwarteng said people look at British buildings and “make a judgement” on “our standing in the world”

'We project world standing': Minister defends Govt plans to buy '£20m New York partyhouse'

Muhammad Taimoor has been charged with sexually assaulting four teenagers

Male teacher, 28, charged with sexually assaulting four teenage schoolgirls

A statue of Baroness Margaret Thatcher has been unveiled in her home town of Lincolnshire

Margaret Thatcher statue egged by protester two hours after its unveiling

Olivia Riley from Suffolk had been walking her three golden retrievers at the time of the incident

Pictured: Woman, 41, killed whilst walking her 3 Golden Retrievers in horror Chelsea crash

Andrew Symonds has died in a car crash aged 46

Australian cricket legend Andrew Symonds dies in car crash aged 46

Cambridge joined the Race Equality Charter scheme in 2016.

Government slams 'egregious wokery' of charity-run university racial equality scheme

NHS prescriptions will not go up this year.

NHS prescription charges in England to be frozen in bid to curb cost of living crisis

Ukraine has won Eurovision

Ukraine carried to Eurovision victory: Surge of support lifts war-torn country to top spot

Prince William attended the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Cup final shame as thousands of fans boo Prince William ahead of game

Britney Spears has had a miscarriage.

Britney Spears reveals heartbreak after losing 'miracle baby' a month after announcement

A teacher has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting four girls.

Birmingham teacher arrested after alleged sexual assault of four girls

The incident took place in Chelsea.

Woman, 41, and three dogs killed in horror Chelsea car crash

Deborah James has said she's had the "most surreal, mind-blowing, humbling five days" of her life

Dame Deborah James is 'getting weaker and more tired' after 'mind-blowing' few days

Russia has made a second threat to fire nuclear weapons at Britain

Russia accuses West of 'total hybrid war' despite threatening to nuke UK in seconds

Monkey Pox Lesions

Two cases of rare monkeypox confirmed in London

Latest News

See more Latest News

Somalia Presidential Vote

Voting under way to elect Somali president

Emirates France

World leaders travel to the UAE to pay respects to late ruler
Damaged building in Mariupol

Defiant Zelensky vows to host Eurovision in besieged city of Mariupol
Payton Gendron appears during his arraignment in Buffalo City Court, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, NY

10 killed in US mass shooting police deem ‘racially motivated violent extremism’
Sanna Marin and Sauli Niinisto

Finland to apply for Nato membership

St Peter’s Square

Pope rallies from knee pain to proclaim 10 saints

Woman places vote in ballot box

Lebanese voters at the polls amid nation’s economic meltdown

Mircea Geoana

Russian advance into Ukraine faltering, says Nato chief

Uri Savir

Israeli peace negotiator Uri Savir dies aged 69

Scott Morrison

Australian PM hails economic recovery as he launches campaign for re-election

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Turkey could block Sweden and Finland from joining NATO claims Erdogan ally

Turkey could block Sweden and Finland from joining NATO, claims ex-Erdogan aide
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 15/5 | Watch again

Potential 'Russian mischief' if Finland and Sweden wait on NATO membership, says ex-Deputy Sec-Gen

'Russian mischief' if Finland and Sweden wait on NATO membership - ex-Deputy Sec-Gen
Oxbridge needs 'tilting back' in favour of state schools, argues Ben Kentish

Oxbridge needs 'tilting back' in favour of state schools, argues Ben Kentish
'It's an outrageous slur': Head of TUC organisation blasts PM's WFH coffee and cheese comments

'Outrageous slur': Head of TUC organisation blasts PM's WFH coffee and cheese comments
This frustrated business owner who voted for Brexit because she was "fed up with the bureaucracy" of the EU now has "more of it" as her business struggles to cope with additional costs and delays.

Caller who voted Brexit for 'less bureaucracy' has goods held 'hostage' and stock delayed
'It's 21st century bloodsport': Columnist tracks down Oxford student 'hounded out' of UK

'It's 21st century bloodsport': Columnist tracks down Oxford student 'hounded out' of UK
Brexit isn't being 'held against' UK in Eurovision, says world's first lecturer on the contest

Brexit isn't being 'held against' UK in Eurovision, says world's first lecturer on contest
James O'Brien's furious reaction to blocking of Lord Lebedev security assessment

James O'Brien's furious reaction to blocking of Lord Lebedev security assessment
James O'Brien argues the government has "massively conned" the public into thinking that it doesn't matter that "the only Covid law-making address in the country has become the biggest Covid law-breaking address... arguably in the world".

James O'Brien: Press 'conned' you that Partygate doesn't matter, I think it's worked

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police