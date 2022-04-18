Battle for Donbas begins: Zelenskyy warns of major offensive in eastern Ukraine

18 April 2022, 23:03 | Updated: 19 April 2022, 00:06

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that Russia has refocused on the Donbas region of Ukraine.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that Russia has refocused on the Donbas region of Ukraine. Picture: Facebook/Alamy/MoD

By Emma Soteriou

A large-scale offensive in the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine has begun, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It follows weeks of failed attempts from Russia to take over Ukraine's capital - Kyiv.

Instead, commanders are refocusing their efforts on the pro-Russian Donbas region, which separatists have partly controlled since 2014.

Speaking in a video address, Mr Zelenskyy said: "The Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas, for which they have been preparing for a long time. 

"A significant part of the entire Russian army is now concentrated on this offensive."

He added: "No matter how many Russian troops are driven there, we will fight. We will defend ourselves. We will do it every day."

Zelenskyy's announcement followed statements from several senior officials suggesting a new stage of the war had begun on Monday.

Read more: Brits captured in Mariupol's last stand ask to be swapped for politician on Russian TV

Read more: Dramatic image of burning Russian warship Moskva before it sank emerges

Security council secretary Oleksiy Danilov said: "This morning, along almost the entire front line of Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv regions, the occupiers attempted to break through our defences. 

"They began their attempt to start the active phase this morning."

Meanwhile, Ukraine's presidential chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said on Telegram that "the second phase of the war has started".

He added: "Believe in our army, it is very strong."

The regional governor of the eastern Lugansk region, Sergiy Gaiday, also confirmed the much-anticipated attack prior to the president's address.

He said in a Facebook post: "It's hell. The offensive has begun, the one we've been talking about for weeks.

"There's constant fighting in Rubizhne and Popasna, fighting in other peaceful cities."

Earlier on Monday, missile strikes were said to have killed at least seven people in the western city of Lviv, with 11 also injured in the attack.

The city had been largely unscathed from Russian attacks since the conflict began, with the strikes causing the first civilian deaths to be recorded there.

Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said it showed that there were now "no safe and unsafe locations" in Ukraine.

"Everyone is unsafe," he added.

The move came as a surprise for many, with Lviv being located hundreds of miles from the front line in the east of the country.

