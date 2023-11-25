Russia launches most intense drone attack on Ukraine since start of war

Kyiv Copes With Aftermath Of Mass Drone Attack. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Kyiv has faced its most intense drone attack from Russian forces since they launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, according to the city's mayor.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Explosions were heard and felt throughout the city early Saturday morning, lasting for around six hours, with attacks coming in from the east and north of the country.

All but one of 75 Iranian-made Shahed drones fired at Kyiv were stopped by the city's defences, authorities said.

There were no reported deaths following the attack, though five people were injured, including an 11-year-old child.

Massive Night Attack By Russian Drones On Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture: Getty

Several buildings were severely damaged, including a kindergarten and apartment blocks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his country will "continue to work to unite the world in defence against Russian terror", as he described the attacks as "wilful terror".

Read More: Ukraine's Zelenskyy compares surviving Putin 'assassination attempts' to bouts with Covid

Read More: Putin is not dead: Kremlin issues extraordinary denial after claims that he 'died at his luxury Valdai forest palace'

“Our soldiers shot down most of the drones. Unfortunately, not all,” he added.

Meanwhile Ukrainian Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk wrote on his Telegram channel: “Kyiv was the main target."

Kyiv Copes With Aftermath Of Mass Drone Attack. Picture: Getty

Some 17,000 people in Kyiv were left without electricity following the strikes.