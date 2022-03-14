Russia sanctions Peppa Pig: Court rules trademarks can be used without punishment

14 March 2022, 13:16

Peppa Pig has been drawn into the Ukraine conflict.
Peppa Pig has been drawn into the Ukraine conflict. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Peppa Pig has been drawn into the Ukraine conflict as Moscow retaliates against Western sanctions by flouting the trademark on the cartoon.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A court ruled that Russian businesses could use the character's trademark without punishment - prompting fears other Western brands could face a similar fate.

Entertainment One, the company behind Peppa Pig, claimed it was owed around 40,000 Russian roubles for breach of copyright, but the case was disregarded by the Russian court.

Judge Andrei Slavinsky said the "restrictive" political and economic sanctions from the West meant the court was able to refuse the infringement claim.

The ruling linked the claim to "unfriendly actions of the United States of America and affiliated foreign countries", legal documents from the case revealed.

Read more: Squatters invade £25m London mansion of Russian oligarch in protest over war in Ukraine

Read more: Pregnant woman and her baby die after maternity ward bombing in Ukraine

This could be just the start in trademark violations in the east, after the Russian Government announced that patented inventions and industrial designs from "unfriendly" countries would be able to be used without permission.

However, the sudden drop in the value of rouble, due to other Western sanctions in place, means little compensation could be made from similar cases anyway.

If Entertainment One had succeeded in its claim, it would have only made around £230, it has been reported.

This is not the first time the cartoon character has been caught up in politics, after Boris Johnson referenced Peppa Pig World at a 2021 conference.

In a rambling speech to business leaders, Mr Johnson lost his place before later explaining how Peppa Pig World could be a model for UK businesses after having visited the attraction the day before.

He added: "It's very much my kind of place."

The comment was widely ridiculed, forcing No10 to defend Mr Johnson.

They said in a statement: "The prime minister briefly lost his place.

"He's given hundreds of speeches. I don't think it's unusual for people on rare occasions to lose their place."

Asked if the PM was ok, the spokesperson continued: "The prime minister is very much focused on delivering for the public."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The dog walker was pinned down in his pet's poo.

Dog walker pinned down in dog mess by ex-military passer-by 'after refusing to pick it up'

Elon Musk has challenged Putin to a 'fight for Ukraine'

Elon Musk challenges Putin to 'single combat' for Ukraine

The Queen has released her annual Commonwealth Day message, but will not attend the service

Queen pays tribute to 'modern, vibrant and connected' Commonwealth in annual message

'What should fans do if their club is bought by dodgy foreign money?'

'What should fans do if their club is bought by dodgy foreign money?'

Chris Cleave was shot dead by hitmen in Mexico

Tributes paid after British businessman 'shot dead in front of daughter' in Mexico

Social media coverage has connected people to the conflict in Ukraine

A crowdfunded war: How the internet is paying for Ukraine's defence

Homes for Ukraine programme will allow individuals, charities, community groups and businesses to bring people escaping the war to safety

Explained: How you can open your home to a Ukrainian refugee

A residential building in the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv was shelled by Russia on Monday.

Kyiv flats struck by Russian shell leaving two dead and many trapped under rubble

The UK is set to be hotter than Greece on Wednesday.

Brits to bask in mini-heatwave as UK set to be hotter than Greece

Protesters have invaded the £25million mansion of a Russian oligarch.

Riot police storm £25m London mansion of Russian oligarch after squatters stage protest

Sadiq Khan has launched a campaign to tackle violence against women.

Kids as young as 4 'should receive misogyny lessons to tackle violence against women'

The health secretary Sajid Javid told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that Putin will be "at war with NATO" if it targets one of the alliance's territory.

'War with NATO if single Russian toecap' steps into its territory, Sajid Javid warns

A pregnant woman has died with her baby after Russia bombed a maternity hospital.

Pregnant woman and her baby die after maternity ward bombing in Ukraine

Putin could be suffering with 'roid rage' intelligence sources have said.

'Bloated' Putin could be 'suffering from steroid side effects of cancer treatment'

Russia has asked China for help as Boris Johnson branded Putin's actions 'barbaric'

Russia denies asking China for military help as PM says Putin's 'barbaric' actions 'test humanity'
Actor William Hurt, pictured here in 1983 film The Big Chill, has died

'Beloved' Oscar-winning actor William Hurt dies aged 71

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine

Ukraine and Russia resume talks as fighting nears Kyiv

A Ukrainian firefighter walks outside a destroyed building after it was hit by artillery shelling in Kyiv in Ukraine on Monday March 14 2022

Talks resume as Russia pressures Ukrainian capital Kyiv

Mariana Vishegirskaya stands outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine

Red Cross chief: Ukraine war ‘nothing short of a nightmare’

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a child for Covid-19 testing in a community in Changzhou in eastern China’s Jiangsu province

China battles multiple Covid outbreaks driven by stealth Omicron
Police officers patrol on the empty Trocadero square in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on March 17 2020

France lifts Covid rules on unvaccinated and mask wearing

The reconstructed wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17

Netherlands and Australia launch case against Russia over downing of MH17 plane
Elderly residents cross a destroyed bridge while fleeing Irpin, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine

Talks to resume as Russian strikes widen in western Ukraine

The woman is carried on a stretcher

Pregnant woman and baby die after Russian bombing of maternity ward
Jesuit Christopher Smith, of Washington, kneels during a moment of silence during a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in Lafayette Park near the White House

US official: Russia seeking military aid from China

Hospital stock

Ukrainian children brought to England for cancer treatment

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/03 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/03 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Camilla Tominey moved by boy ready to 'put Nerf guns away' and house a Ukrainian refugee

Camilla Tominey moved by boy ready to 'put Nerf guns away' and house a Ukrainian refugee
Former Gulf War hostage urges govt to 'pull out all the stops' to house Ukrainians

Former Gulf War hostage urges government to 'pull out all the stops' to house Ukrainians
Ben Kentish slams government's 'tinder for refugees' scheme

Ben Kentish slams government's 'Tinder for refugees' scheme

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 13/03 | Watch again

Natasha Devon blasts 'barefaced temerity' of those blaming Ukraine's invasion on wokeness

Natasha Devon blasts 'barefaced temerity' of those blaming Ukraine invasion on wokeness
Give Ukrainian refugees shelter in Royal properties, caller demands

Give Ukrainian refugees shelter in Royal properties, caller demands
Andrew Castle rips apart Met's 'insensitive and stupid' response to Everard vigil

Andrew Castle rips apart Met's 'stupid' response to Everard vigil
Watch in full: James O'Brien's show live-sketched by political cartoonist Chris Riddell

Watch in full: James O'Brien's show live-sketched by political cartoonist Chris Riddell
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/03 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police