Russia sanctions Peppa Pig: Court rules trademarks can be used without punishment

Peppa Pig has been drawn into the Ukraine conflict. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Peppa Pig has been drawn into the Ukraine conflict as Moscow retaliates against Western sanctions by flouting the trademark on the cartoon.

A court ruled that Russian businesses could use the character's trademark without punishment - prompting fears other Western brands could face a similar fate.

Entertainment One, the company behind Peppa Pig, claimed it was owed around 40,000 Russian roubles for breach of copyright, but the case was disregarded by the Russian court.

Judge Andrei Slavinsky said the "restrictive" political and economic sanctions from the West meant the court was able to refuse the infringement claim.

The ruling linked the claim to "unfriendly actions of the United States of America and affiliated foreign countries", legal documents from the case revealed.

This could be just the start in trademark violations in the east, after the Russian Government announced that patented inventions and industrial designs from "unfriendly" countries would be able to be used without permission.

However, the sudden drop in the value of rouble, due to other Western sanctions in place, means little compensation could be made from similar cases anyway.

If Entertainment One had succeeded in its claim, it would have only made around £230, it has been reported.

This is not the first time the cartoon character has been caught up in politics, after Boris Johnson referenced Peppa Pig World at a 2021 conference.

In a rambling speech to business leaders, Mr Johnson lost his place before later explaining how Peppa Pig World could be a model for UK businesses after having visited the attraction the day before.

He added: "It's very much my kind of place."

The comment was widely ridiculed, forcing No10 to defend Mr Johnson.

They said in a statement: "The prime minister briefly lost his place.

"He's given hundreds of speeches. I don't think it's unusual for people on rare occasions to lose their place."

Asked if the PM was ok, the spokesperson continued: "The prime minister is very much focused on delivering for the public."