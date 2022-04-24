Russia warns 'Satan II' missile 'capable of hitting UK' will be deployed by autumn

Russia has announced that the Satan II missile will be deployed in autumn. Picture: Russian Ministry of Defence

By Emma Soteriou

Russia has announced that the 'Satan II' missile, which is 'capable of hitting anywhere in the world', will be deployed in autumn as tensions continue to rise between Moscow and the West.

The warhead had its first test launch on Wednesday, with experts suggesting it could target the UK as well as Europe and the US.

Putin was shown on TV being briefed about the weapon, with the military saying it had been launched from the northwest of Russia and hit targets in the Kamchatka peninsula in the far east.

He said at the time that it would provide "food for thought for those who try to threaten Russia".

Dmitry Rogozin, the chief of Roscosmos, said in an interview on Russian TV on Saturday: "In the autumn of this year, after the completion of flight design tests of the Sarmat, we plan to deliver heavy intercontinental ballistic missiles of this superweapon to the Strategic Missile Forces."

He later posted another video of the test firing on Telegram.

However, some have suggested the target is ambitious, considering the missile only just had its first test, with Russia instead using the opportunity to display a threat of military force.

According to the Telegraph, Ian Williams, a fellow in the International Security Programme at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies said: "That's all they really have now, and they've known that for a long time. You see the attitude of Russia towards its nuclear weapons and they love them."

It comes as Russia has stepped up its attacks in Ukraine, having carried out a missile attack on Odesa on Saturday and "thwarted" an evacuation effort in the besieged Mariupol.

The latest intelligence update from the UK's Ministry of Defence said: "Ukraine has repelled numerous Russian assaults along the line of contact in the Donbas this week.

"Despite Russia making some territorial gains, Ukrainian resistance has been strong across all axes and inflicted significant cost on Russian forces.

"Poor Russian morale and limited time to reconstitute, re-equip and reorganise forces from prior offensives are likely hindering Russian combat effectiveness."