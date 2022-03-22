Russia state TV editor who staged protest accused of being 'British spy' by former colleague

22 March 2022, 09:28

By Emma Soteriou

A Russian state TV editor who staged an on-screen protest has been accused of being a British spy who "spoke to the British embassy" before protesting on TV by a former colleague.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Marina Ovsyannikova stormed onto a live Russia-1 broadcast to display an anti-war message earlier this month, brandishing a placard saying "stop the war" and "they're lying to you". She resigned and was later fined by a court in Russia.

Her former colleague, Kirill Kleymenov, who is the deputy general director of Channel One and a presenter, accused her of being a "traitor" on air.

"Prior to [going on air with her anti-war poster], according to our information, Marina Ovsyannikova spoke with the British embassy," said Mr Kleymenov.

"Which one of you was on the phone with a foreign embassy?"

He said she not only betrayed her country but also "all of us, people with whom she has worked side by side for almost 20 years".

"She betrays coldly, prudently, for a firmly agreed [financial] bonus - by the way, so as not to lose her previous one.

"The woman with the poster timed the action exactly to receive her next salary payment - so betrayal is always one's personal choice."

Read more: 50 Ukrainian orphans due to fly to UK stranded in Poland after paperwork blunder

Read more: Russia says 10,000 troops killed in Ukraine as Kremlin papers reveal true cost of conflict

Channel One editor Marina Ovsyannikova and her lawyer before a court session
Channel One editor Marina Ovsyannikova and her lawyer before a court session. Picture: Alamy

Mr Kleymenov added: "It is necessary to call things by their proper names.

"Otherwise, if the famous action for 30 pieces of silver coins were called an impulse of the soul, the history of the world would be different.

"Just in case, I wish everyone good health. To all without exception. Even traitors. They have to continue to live with this burden."

Speaking about her protest, Mr Kleymenov said: "Emotional impulse is one thing.

"But betrayal is something else."

It comes as the Kremlin has restricted most content as the Ukraine conflict continues, in a bid to spread propaganda through state media without Western influence.

Ms Ovsyannikova was charged with "organising an unauthorised public event", leaving her facing a fine of up to 30,000 roubles (£215) or up to 10 days in prison.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised her bravery in his daily address following the incident.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Paul Scully said a line must be drawn under Partygate

Met police need to find 'speedy resolution' to Partygate scandal, minister tells LBC

Breaking
A man has been charged with the murder of 19-year-old Sabita Thanwani

Man, 22, charged with murder of woman, 19, at student flats in London

A pro-Kremlin outlet said almost 10,000 Russian troops have died before swiftly deleting the article

Russia says 10,000 troops killed in Ukraine as Kremlin papers reveal true cost of conflict

No survivors were found in the aftermath of the China Eastern crash

No survivors found after plane nosedives into mountainside in China

The incident happened on Bidston Avenue in Blackbrook, according to Merseyside Police

One-year-old girl killed by family dog in 'devastating' attack in Merseyside

Prince Andrew is now expected to attend the memorial for Prince Philip

Andrew to attend Prince Philip's memorial in first public appearance since sex case

Pubs will have longer opening hours over the Queen's Jubilee bank holiday weekend

Pubs to be open for an extra six hours over Jubilee bank holiday weekend

Some parts of the UK, including London and Cambridge, could see temperatures of 20C

UK set to be hotter than Ibiza as Brits bask in mini heatwave

50 Ukrainian orphans due to fly to the UK are stuck in Poland after a piece of paperwork was not provided in time

50 Ukrainian orphans due to fly to UK stranded in Poland after paperwork blunder

Concert For Ukraine. Picture: LBC

Concert for Ukraine: Nile Rodgers and Tom Odell join star-studded line up

Oliver Dowden has said the PM is 'desperate to go to Ukraine'

Boris 'desperate' to go to Kyiv as he has an 'emotional connection' with Ukrainian people

Bird flu means chickens cannot currently be kept outside

End of the free-range eggs: Mass repackaging after bird flu outbreak keeps hens indoors

Conservative co-chairman Oliver Dowden has told LBC Boris Johnson is "confident" he did not break the law over alleged lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street.

PM 'confident' he did not break the law over Partygate, minister tells LBC

A 14-year-old girl has died after her e-scooter collided with a van in East London

Girl, 14, riding e-scooter dies after collision with a van in East London

P&O Ferries has been accused of hiring staff for less than £2 an hour

P&O accused of hiring workers on '£1.80 an hour' after sacking 800 people

Boris Becker at court today with girlfriend Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro

Boris Becker on trial accused of failing to hand over tennis trophies to settle debts

Latest News

See more Latest News

Polio vaccine

Health workers to vaccinate 9m children against polio after outbreak in Malawi
Debris is seen at the site of a plane crash in Tengxian County in southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

No survivors found in crash of Chinese airliner carrying 132 people
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks from Kyiv,

Ukraine prepared to ‘compromise’ on Nato in exchange for Russian ceasefire
Devastation in Mariupol

Refugees fleeing Mariupol tell of street battles and bodies lying in the street
Storm drain rescue

Man trapped in storm drain ‘the width of a pizza’ rescued after two days
President Joe Biden speaks

Biden: Putin’s back is against the wall and he may be planning chemical attacks
Montenegro Russia Ukraine War Oligarch Superyachts

Chelsea owner Abramovich’s luxury yacht docks in Turkey

Sweden Incident

At least two injured in southern Sweden school incident

Jarrod Spector

Musical about the making of the film Jaws finds its star to play Spielberg
Ukrainians escaping from the besieged city of Mariupol along with other passengers from Zaporizhzhia arrive at Lviv, western Ukraine

Ukrainian refugees speak of bombs, half-empty cities and hunger

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

PM is 'having a good Ukraine' and 'wants to keep momentum going' with Kyiv trip, broadcaster says

PM is 'having a good Ukraine' and 'wants to keep momentum going' with Kyiv trip
Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/03 | Watch again

Welsh govt's child smacking ban 'an injustice', activist insists

Welsh govt's child smacking ban 'an injustice', activist insists
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question 21/03 | Watch again

Terrorist's ex-wife issues chilling warning on standing up to bullies like Putin

Terrorist's ex-wife issues chilling warning on standing up to bullies like Putin
Boris was 'comparing the will to be free' with Brexit-Ukraine analogy, argues Ann Widdecombe

Boris was 'comparing the will to be free' with Brexit-Ukraine analogy, argues Ann Widdecombe
Covid-19 pandemic is over, Matt Hancock tells LBC

Covid-19 pandemic is over, Matt Hancock tells LBC

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 20/03 | Watch again

P&O sackings a possible criminal offence

P&O sackings could be a criminal offence with an unlimited fine, says LBC's Daniel Barnett
Environment Secretary: 'I very much hope David Cameron will return to public life'

Environment Secretary: 'I very much hope David Cameron will return to public life'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police