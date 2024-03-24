Russian missiles rain down on Ukrainian cities and 'violate Polish airspace', as Kyiv strikes at Crimean port

Russia and Ukraine have traded blows, (L) the aftermath of a Ukrainian missile in Sevastopol, (R) a missile targeted at Kyiv. Picture: Getty/Telegram

By Kit Heren

Russian missiles have struck Kyiv and the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, as well as entering the airspace of neighbouring Poland.

Ukrainian officials said that Russia launched 57 missiles and drones at Kyiv and the western city of Lviv on Sunday morning. Some 18 of 29 missiles were shot down, along with 25 of 28 drones, they added.

The damage on the Ukrainian capital from the remaining projectiles was minor, although explosions were heard in the city.

But the missiles damaged "critical infrastructure" in Lviv, the local governor said.

It comes after several early morning Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities this week.

Russian airstrike hits Ukraine's capital Kyiv. Picture: Getty

"For the third pre-dawn morning this week, all of Ukraine is under an air alert and has been advised to seek shelter," US ambassador Bridget Brink said.

"Russia continues to indiscriminately launch drones and missiles with no regard for millions of civilians, violating international law."

One of the missiles that Russia launched into Ukraine passed through the airspace of Poland, a NATO member.

Polish military said on Twitter: "The object entered Polish space near the town of Oserdow and stayed there for 39 seconds.

"During the entire flight, it was observed by military radar systems."

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: Alamy

The missile is said to have passed just over a mile into Polish airspace.

Overnight, Ukraine also launched an attack on the important Crimean port city of Sevastopol, held by Russia since the annexation of the peninsula in 2014.

Russia said it was repelling a "massive attack" on Sevastopol, and had shot down ten missiles.

Ukraine claimed it had struck two large Russian landing ships, as well as other infrastructure.

A local official said that one local resident was killed and four more people were injured.

It comes as Russia observes a day of mourning on Sunday for Friday's ISIS attack on a Moscow concert hall that killed at least 154, with over 100 more victims being treated in hospital.

Russian officials have said they have caught 11 suspects, including four they accuse of being directly involved in the attacks.