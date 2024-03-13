Lured to Russia on the promise of work only to end up fighting on the front lines

Mohammad Asfan, who died on the frontlines of the Russia-Ukraine war, "had no idea he was being sent to a war zone", said his brother
Mohammad Asfan (left front) died on the frontlines of the Russia-Ukraine war. Picture: Handout/Getty

A number of men from India and Nepal who travelled to Russia on the promise of employment have ended up on the front lines.

According to the Guardian, accounts from these men and their families demonstrate how they were coerced into joining the Russian armed forces.

After arriving in the country, they signed contracts written in Russian and had their passports taken away.

Only then would they realise they had committed themselves to a year in the forces, with no way out except years in prison.

After less than two weeks of weapons training, many have been shipped to conflict zones.

Hemil Mangukiya, centre, was killed after being coerced into joining the Russian armed forced, his family said. Pic: Family/Handout via Reuters
The family of 23-year-old Hemil Mangukiya said he left his village in Gujurat, India, in December to make a better living in Russia.

He had seen a recruitment video on YouTube and he believed he was going for a security job.

However, he then told his family he had been sent to a month-long military training camp and then taken to the frontlines, where he was made to dig trenches, carry ammunition and operate guns.

In February the phone calls stopped and his family learnt he had died in a missile strike somewhere in Ukraine.

“I think he hid from us the danger he was in,” his father Ashwin Mangukiya told the Guardian.

“Our entire family is devastated by this. We are still trying to get back his dead body.”

On Wednesday, it was reported another Indian national, Mohammad Afsan, had died on the frontlines.

He travelled to Moscow in November for what he thought was a job as a security guard.

“He had no idea he was being sent to a war zone,” said his brother Mohammad Imran.

Mohammad Asfan, who died on the frontlines of the Russia-Ukraine war, had no idea he was being sent to a war zone’, said his brother.
In January, Nepal banned people from travelling to Russia or Ukraine for employment.

The Department of Employment issued a notice saying it had reports of Nepalese nationals being killed in the Russian army.

Nandaram Pun, from Rolpa, Nepal, said he had been promised a job in Germany through an agent he met on social media.

He was told he needed to fly to Russia as a transit stop.

But, after being collected in Moscow, he was taken to a military training camp and taught how to use a gun.

He then realised Germany had been a ruse.

He was then sent to Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine where there were four other Nepalis and two Indians in the bunkers with him, alongside Russian troops and commanders.

Destruction in Vuhledar, Ukraine
Pun was later injured in a Ukrainian drone attack while transporting weapons.

“We had no idea about the drone attacks. My legs, thighs and right hand were hit by shrapnel,” he said.

The Indian government has acknowledged 20 Indian nationals are working for the Russian army.

They said they were “trying our level best for their early discharge”.

Amrit Bahadur Rai, a spokesperson for Nepal’s ministry of foreign affairs, said they were working “constantly” to bring people back.

However, the exact number of their citizens in Russia is not known.

Rai said 245 families had filed petitions claiming that their relatives were trapped in the army there, and five more were known to have been taken as prisoners of war by Ukraine.

He said he was first taken to a hospital in Kaspiysk, in Dagestan, but has since moved - but not knowing Russian, is not sure where he is.

Several fellow Nepali fighters are also in hospital, with one missing and another in prison after attempting to escape.

“I don’t want to be cured, because if they think I am better, then they will send me back to war again,” said Pun, who added that his efforts to get the Nepal authorities to rescue him had failed and that he does not have his passport.

Kate's Mother's Day family photo (L) sparked controversy. Harry and Meghan (R)

Princess of Wales is 'recovering well and will be back by Easter' despite photo editing storm, royal insiders claim
A woman who had her husband's ashes turned into jewellery was told that his body was still in a funeral parlour freezer eight months after his death.

Widow had ‘husband’s ashes’ turned to jewellery but his body was later found in freezer at scandal-hit funeral home
A boy plays with fireworks

Palestinians killed in West Bank amid violence surge

Frank Hester is alleged to have said that Diane Abbott made him “want to hate all black women”

People may say racist things but that doesn’t make them racists, minister says in storm over Tory donor’s remarks
The rocket explodes

Japan’s first private rocket launch explodes shortly after take-off

The UK economy returned to growth in January, ONS data shows.

UK economy returns to growth after GDP rose 0.2% in January - raising hopes country is on its way out of recession
Five skiers who froze to death during a storm on a ski trip 'fell asleep together', family members said.

Five skiers on Swiss Alps trip ‘fell asleep together’ before freezing to death as search for missing girlfriend resumes
Joe Biden and Donald Trump will face-off again in a US election rematch.

Biden and Trump set to face-off in US election rematch after clinching party nominations

Starmer has said he is 'personally committed' to changing the law within five years

Keir Starmer ‘personally supports’ changing assisted dying law ‘within five years’ if Labour win next election
Hundreds of innocent postmasters will have their convictions quashed

Hundreds of innocent sub-postmasters to have convictions quashed under new Horizon scandal law

