Breaking News

'Russian military blogger killed and 16 others injured' in explosion at St Petersburg cafe

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Chris Samuel

Prominent Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky has been killed and at least sixteen people are injured following an explosion at a cafe in St Petersburg, Russia, according to reports.

It was initially reported that Mr Tatarsky had lost his life the blast, which has since been confirmed by the Russian interior ministry.

Mr Tatarsky, whose real name was Maxim Fomin, had over 560,000 followers on Telegram, one of the most popular social platforms in Russia, and was among the most prominent of the influential military bloggers who have shared an often critical commentary on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

There is currently no indication of who was responsible for the blast.

This story is being updated.