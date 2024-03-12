Russian paramilitary groups loyal to Ukraine launch cross-border attacks inside Russian territory

Members of the anti-Kremlin Russian group Siberian Battalion take part in a military training exercise outside Kyiv, October 24
Members of the anti-Kremlin Russian group Siberian Battalion take part in a military training exercise outside Kyiv, October 24. Picture: Getty

By Christian Oliver

Russian fighters loyal to Ukraine have carried out their biggest attack since the start of the war, the group has claimed following a bombardment of drone attacks by Kyiv's own forces.

The heavily armed fighting group says they have now crossed into Russia and are fighting with Russian soldiers.

The raids have ignited more intense fighting within the long-fought Belgorod and Kursk regions, according to frontline reports inside Russia.

Anti-Kremlin groups, the Freedom of Russian Legion, the Siberia Battalion, and the Russian Volunteer Corps, collaborated to carry out the joint strikes and fighting.

While the paramilitary groups are made up of Russians, they are loyal to the Ukrainian military.

Fighters of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) are pictured during a briefing near the border in northern Ukraine
Fighters of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) are pictured during a briefing near the border in northern Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

Read More: EU threatens to halt weapons and ammunition exports to UK if war breaks out with Russia

Read More: Ukraine and allies slam Pope for suggesting country 'raises the white flag' to Putin's invading forces

Ukraine's military spokesperson said the country's military has no involvement with any of the cross-border raids - claiming the paramilitary groups were "independent organisations" formed of Russian nationals, and so were operating within their "home" territory.

"Like all our fellow citizens, in the Legion we dream of a Russia freed from Putin's dictatorship," an armed Freedom of Russian Legion soldier said in a video posted Monday.

"But we don't just dream. We make every effort to make these dreams come true. We will take our land away from the regime, centimetre by centimetre."

The Siberia Battalion meanwhile shared a video that claimed to show fighting between the group and Kremlin forces on the Russian border.

It also called any votes cast in the upcoming Russian presidential election to be "fiction". Voting is set for March 15 to 17, which Putin will certainly win without any serious opposition or political debate.

"You can really change your life for the better only with weapons in your hands," a Siberia Battalion spokesperson said.

Fighters of Russian Volunteer Corps gather in Sumy region, Ukraine, May 24
Fighters of Russian Volunteer Corps gather in Sumy region, Ukraine, May 24. Picture: Alamy

Read More: 'Russia without Putin': Defiant chant sung by crowd of thousands as Alexei Navalny's funeral held in Moscow

Read More: Gaza aid ship to leave Cyprus today after delays as US hopes to build new aid route for trapped Palestinians

One of the Russian targets reportedly raided by the paramilitary groups was the border village of Tetkino in the Kursk region.

Freedom of Russian Legion claimed it had control of the region.

It comes after Ukraine was accused of launching some 25 drones on targets within Russia. A spokesperson for the Kremlin's military said the attacks were thwarted.

Footage has since emerged of key Russian oil facilities on fire following apparent strikes, however, despite Russia's claims.

