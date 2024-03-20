Rwanda Bill delayed until after Easter as House of Lords inflicts multiple fresh defeats on Government

20 March 2024, 20:02 | Updated: 20 March 2024, 20:10

The Rwanda bill suffered multiple defeats in the House of Lords.
The Rwanda bill suffered multiple defeats in the House of Lords. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The Government has suffered multiple defeats following a vote on the Rwanda bill in the House of Lords.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Lords backed seven amendments to the Government’s Rwanda bill on Wednesday evening.

Among the amendments included one seeking to ensure legislation pays “due regard” to domestic and international law.

Labour’s proposed changes on domestic and international law were passed by 271 to 228 votes.

MPs will now have to vote on the bill again, meaning the bill’s passage will be delayed until after Easter, as the Commons goes to recess on March 26 with peers heading away from Westminster a day later.

The bill will return to the Commons on April 15 for votes on the amendments.

Mr Sunak previously set the target of deportation flights setting off for Kigali by the spring.

But No 10 officials insisted that even if the legislation is not passed until after Easter, the Prime Minister can still meet his goal of having the first planeload of asylum seekers heading to the East African country this spring.

It comes after MPs rejected 10 amendments to the bill earlier this week.

Read more: Archbishop of Canterbury backs shake-up to 'broken' asylum system ahead of showdown over Rwanda Bill

Read more: MPs reject Rwanda Bill amendments as Sunak faces fresh battle with Lords over migrant plan

The House of Lords has inflicted another defeat on the Government's Rwanda bill.
The House of Lords has inflicted another defeat on the Government's Rwanda bill. Picture: Alamy

Among the amendments overturned was an attempt to ensure the bill complies with domestic and international law and a requirement that Parliament cannot declare Rwanda to be a safe country until the treaty with its promised safeguards is fully implemented.

Peers also moved an amendment to exempt people from removal to Rwanda if they have worked with the UK armed forces or UK Government overseas

Home Office minister Michael Tomlinson said Rwanda has a "long and proud history" of integrating asylum seekers and refugees and said the UK Government had "published evidence" in support of Rwanda being a safe country.

But speaking on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr on Monday, Lord Deben said: "The government has said that Rwanda will be safe, but isn't safe at the moment.

"They're asking me to vote that it is safe and I've never told a public lie in all the 16 years of being a minister. I'm not going to tell one now."

He added: "I want it to be constitutionally right. That's what the House of Lords is there for and that's the one time in which the House of Lords could properly stop a bill because it is unconstitutional."

The scheme could cost taxpayers nearly £2 million for each of the first 300 asylum seekers sent to Rwanda, according to the National Audit Office (NAO).

On Tuesday evening, Home Secretary James Cleverly urged the unelected chamber to "let this Bill pass".

Some 3,529 migrants have arrived in the UK so far this year after making the journey from France, according to the latest provisional Home Office figures.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

M Emmet Walsh has died aged 88.

Blade Runner and Knives Out star M Emmet Walsh dies aged 88 after suffering cardiac arrest

Prince Louis can be 'quite a handful', Queen Camilla has joked

Prince Louis is 'quite a handful', Queen Camilla jokes as she continues to step in for King amid cancer treatment

Hospital Shooting Inmate

US police hunt for white supremacist prisoner after escape from hospital

Famine Explainer

Armed gangs launch new attacks in suburbs of Haitian capital

Huge crowds at Waterloo Station during a train strike

Full list of rail and tube strikes in April and May as London Underground workers announce Easter holidays walkout

Sunken Ship Florida

Shipwreck found off Florida Keys identified as 18th century British frigate

Kate Middleton has reportedly been made aware of the alleged hospital breach

Three London Clinic staff members under investigation over 'attempts to access Princess Kate's medical records'

Junior doctors demonstrate in Trafalgar Square before marching to the Department of Health, April 11, 2023

Junior doctors vote by 98 per cent to continue strike action for another six months over pay dispute

Downing Street has urged the public to 'get behind the Princess of Wales'.

Leave Kate alone: Downing Street urges public to 'get behind Princess' as she recovers from abdominal surgery

Snow could hit the UK later this month

Exact date huge snow storm forecast for later this month

Hospital Shooting Inmate

Three US prison officers shot as gunman helps inmate escape from hospital

Sinclair General Stores on the island of Sanday, Orkney, had intended to order just 80 easter eggs but were instead left with hundreds of boxes

Remote Scottish island has more Easter eggs than residents after local shop makes massive ordering blunder

James Bond is an iconic character that has appeared in 26 films

Aaron Taylor-Johnson breaks silence on James Bond casting rumours

MI6 chief and civil service boss end Garrick Club membership after criticism over access for women

MI6 chief and civil service boss end Garrick Club membership after criticism over its exclusion of women

Luke D'Wit has been convicted unanimously of murdering a married couple after poisoning them with fentanyl

Horrifying moment daughter finds her millionaire parents dead after they were murdered with fentanyl by IT worker

Georgia Election Indictment

Trump can appeal against ruling in Georgia election interference case – judge

Latest News

See more Latest News

Yours for £3.5m - ‘Peerless’ country estate among the ‘finest homes in Wales’ (right)… or a 4-bed semi in north London (left)

Yours for £3.5m - ‘Peerless’ country estate among the ‘finest homes in Wales’… or a 4-bed semi in north London
Prabowo Subianto

Ex-general Prabowo Subianto confirmed as Indonesia’s next president

Clocks will change by an hour

The exact date and time clocks change in March 2024 and what is British Summer Time?

Vaughan Gething confirmed as Wales's new First Minister

Vaughan Gething confirmed as Wales's new first minister

Nadja Swarovski at the Baftas in London in 2017 and (R) at an award show in New York two years later

'The crime is just horrible': Swarovski heiress no longer wears jewellery in London over mugging fears
Shelling damage

Russian border region suffers sustained Ukrainian artillery and drone strikes

Got a keen eye for detail? The palace is hiring a communications assistant

Buckingham Palace hiring £25k communications assistant as scrutiny continues into royal handling of Kate rumours
Former police chief Lord Mackenzie of Framwellgate left the chamber unsure whether or not he was joking about the theft

Peer says he did not report wife's stolen credit card because the thief spent less than she did
Rubiales with Saudi official

Police raid Spanish soccer federation in Saudi Arabia super cup deal probe

Kate Middleton has reportedly been made aware of the alleged hospital breach

Boss of hospital where Princess Kate was treated speaks out on medical records breach claims

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The ICO has launched an urgent probe into the alleged security breach

Kate ‘told hospital staff tried to view her medical records’ as calls for police to investigate ‘major security breach’
Hospital staff 'attempted to view' Princess of Wales' private medical records following abdominal surgery

Police 'looking at' allegations hospital staff 'tried to access Princess of Wales' medical files', minister tells LBC
Archie's christening photo

Picture of christening of Harry and Meghan's son Archie becomes third royal photo flagged as 'edited' by agency

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit