Ryanair cancels 400 flights across Europe as air traffic controllers go on strike in France

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary said he's 'frustrated' by the level of cancellations due to the strike. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Ryanair has been forced to cancel hundreds of flights as air traffic control workers walk out.

The walkouts in France have forced 400 flights to be cancelled, Ryanair said.

Boss Michael O'Leary said: “Again today, we've had to cancel 400 flights, all of these have been cancelled because of the French ATC strikes.

“The vast majority of these flights are overflights. They are not going to France. They are flying from Britain to Spain, from Portugal to Germany, from Italy to Ireland.”

He said in a statement: “I’m speaking to you this morning Tuesday from our Dublin operation centre with the bad news that again today we have had to cancel just about 400 flights of the 3200 flights we had scheduled to operate today.

“All of these flights have been cancelled because of the latest French ATC strike.

“We respect the right of French ATC to strike but it should be French domestic flights or local flights to France that get cancelled,” Mr O'Leary said

UK holidaymakers and travellers have been warned of fresh disruption following ongoing strike action by staff at French air traffic control.

Their industrial action takes place from 6pm on Monday (June 5) to 6am on Wednesday June 7.

France’s civil aviation authority has advised airlines to cancel up to 30 percent of flights on strike days at some airports, with the walkouts likely affecting Paris’ Orly, Charles de Gaulle and Beauvais airports as well as Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse, Bordeaux, Nantes and Nice.