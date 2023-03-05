Sadiq Khan mulls 'pay-as-you-drive' scheme using ULEZ cameras as London mayor asks TfL to look into using 'sophisticated technology' to charge motorists

Sadiq Khan is pictured at a ULEZ event last week. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Sadiq Khan is reportedly mulling a pay-as-you-go style system to charge road users in London using cameras bought by the police.

Listen to this article

The London mayor also revealed he has asked Transport for London (TfL) to look at more "sophisticated technology" for charging the capital's motorists.

TfL has been tasked with installing 2,750 extra cameras ahead of the expansion of the mayor's extension of the Ultra-Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) to the entire capital from August 29.

That means drivers will have to pay £12.50 for each journey into any part of London.

So far around 300 cameras have been placed in the run-up to the controversial extension, The Telegraph reported.

ANPR cameras bought by police may be used to enforce the ULEZ. Picture: Alamy

Mayor Khan also revealed that Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras could be deployed.

He told the London Assembly this week: “ANPR cameras could form part of the potential operation of such a scheme but no proposals have been developed."

A spokesperson for City Hall claimed that using the police-bought cameras is just one of several ideas being considered by officials.

They said: “TfL has outlined how one future option could be to abolish existing charges and replace them with a single simpler road user charging scheme which could take into account factors such as local public transport availability, employment and income, but the technology required is still many years away.

“Any formal proposals which could be developed in the future would be subject to consultation with information provided on detailed scheme proposals and their likely impacts.”

Motorists face a London-wide ULEZ from August 29. Picture: Alamy

Khan was roundly criticised earlier this week for comparing some ULEZ critics to anti-vaxxers and members of the far-right.

He told the Assembly that people with "legitimate objections" have been "joining hands" with those from "far-right groups".

“Let’s be frank, let’s call a spade a spade. Some of those outside are part of the far-right. Some are Covid deniers. Some are vaccine-deniers. And some are Tories," the Mayor of London said.

Mr Khan's comments sparked anger in the crowd, with members of the public shouting back to the Mayor: "We are not the far-right - normal people are not the far-right."

Conservative Assembly Member Peter Fortune, also at the event, criticised Mr Khan's comments, saying: "You heard it didn’t you? If you disagree with the Mayor, he’s going to paint you as far-right."

Mr Khan went on to say he will seek to address people's "legitimate concerns" and "make sure we carry on listening to make the ULEZ a success".

Mr Khan previously said extending the ultra-low emission zone to cover the whole of the city was "one of the toughest decisions I've taken".

But he has insisted air pollution is making Londoners "sick from cradle to the grave", adding that he wants to remain "on the right side of history" by expanding ULEZ.

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London said: