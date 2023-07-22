Sadiq Khan 'listening' on Ulez expansion after talks with Keir Starmer following Uxbridge by-election defeat

Starmer has urged Khan to 'reflect' on the contentious Ulez expansion. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Sadiq Khan is reportedly 'looking at ways to address Londoners' concerns' about Ulez after talks with Keir Starmer, who blamed the contentious policy for Labour's by-election defeat in Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

The Mayor of London's flagship green policy to expand the charge for drivers travelling into the capital in non-compliant vehicles has received renewed criticism after the Conservatives held Boris Johnson's former seat with a majority of 495.

Khan told LBC on Friday that the plan remains "the right thing to do", despite Angela Rayner criticising the policy and claiming that "when you don't listen to voters you don't win elections".

But after talks with the Labour leader on Friday, a source close to the mayor said Mr Khan is "listening to Londoners following this by-election".

They also told The Sunday Times: “The mayor is always looking at ways he can address their concerns."

Further "intensive discussions" on the policy between Starmer and Khan are now expected to take place.

Rayner was one of several Labour frontbenchers willing to criticise Khan, stating on Friday: "There is a concern that we have to make sure that whatever is implemented is not at the cost of working families."

Starmer added at an event on Saturday: “I don’t think there is any doubt that Ulez was the reason that we lost the election in Uxbridge.

“And I have said we should reflect on this, including the mayor. I have spoken to him as you would expect, and so there will be that reflection.

“I think when it comes to green commitments, it is not a question of whether they should be done – of course they need to be done.

“It is how they are done, so there is a discussion to be had about that.”