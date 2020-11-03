Sadiq Khan tells LBC he wants to see the back of 'hate-fuelled' Trump

By Ewan Quayle

Sadiq Khan has said he would vote for Joe Biden to be the next US President over the "hate-fuelled" incumbent Donald Trump.

The London Mayor told LBC that it's "not a tough choice" for him and said voters have an opportunity to create an America "filled with hope and with unity" if they vote for Mr Biden today.

"The choice my American friends have today is a continuation of a hate-fulled President, who believe in a politics of hatred and divided communities," he said.

"Or a new future for America - one filled with hope and with unity. I'm hoping the team of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris win and we can continue to have a special relationship - this time with a President we can proudly call a friend."

Read LIVE: LBC brings you the latest with America Decides

Read more: Trump and Biden make final pitches to voters

Mr Khan and President Trump have shared several rows over Twitter since 2015, when the Mayor slammed the then presidential candidate's pledge to ban muslims as "outrageous" and told reporters he hoped Trump would "lose badly" at the 2016 election.

The pair have since spatted over Mr Trump's false claims about the London Bridge Terror attack, several challenges to an IQ test and criticism of the London Mayor's record on crime.

Tens of millions of voters across the US have begun voting in the election, but many have already sent off postal ballots after deciding their next President weeks ago.

On Tuesday morning Donald Trump gave his first Election Day interview to his beloved breakfast new show Fox & Friends.

Speaking on the phone, he said: "We feel very good... I think we'll have victory."

Read more: Where are the swing states and what are the polls predicting?

Read more: Buildings boarded up across US ahead of possible unrest

The incumbent said he expected to win all the swing states that will prove decisive in the election, including Florida, Arizona, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

"We think we are doing very well everywhere," Trump added, but pointed out that one of the "biggest differences" to the 2016 campaign was that Fox News had not supported him as much.

LBC’s first-class team of journalists across the USA will bring you the latest throughout the night, following the Trump and Biden camps and reporting from key swing states.