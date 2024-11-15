Exclusive

'Let's give Donald Trump the benefit of the doubt,' Sadiq Khan tells LBC after war of words with president-elect

By Kit Heren

Sadiq Khan has vowed to give Donald Trump "the benefit of the doubt", despite previous criticisms stretching back to the president-elect's first term in the White House.

The London mayor told LBC's James O'Brien that he wanted to "put out the hand of friendship" to Mr Trump and "wish him well".

He described the US as Britain's "best mate" and said that "calling out your best mate" is important "when you think they're doing things you disagree with."

This more conciliatory rhetoric contrasts with Mr Khan's previous comments about Mr Trump, even comparing him in 2019 to "European dictators of the 1930s and 40s".

Mr Trump has also criticised Mr Khan in response, calling earlier comments "very nasty".

After Mr Trump was re-elected last week, Mr Khan said Londoners would be waking up “fearful” as he refused to congratulate him on his election win.

Other top Labour politicians also criticised Mr Trump in his first term - when they were in Opposition - and are now having to row back.

Pressed by James on his contrasting comments on Mr Trump, Mr Khan said: "The three things that even Donald Trump supporters would agree with is his policies are protectionist, nativist and unilateralist.

"I think that poses problems, but just for our great country and, you know, the world, but also for London."

He added: "I want our government and our country to continue to have a special relationship with, you know, President Trump and the USA.

"One of the joys about a special relationship is like having a best mate.

"Our expectations are more for a best mate, our closest ally, than they are of others, and that means sometimes calling out your best mate or your closest ally when you think they're doing things you disagree with".

He pointed out that Mr Trump's vice-presiden-elect also spoke out against some of Trump's anti-Muslim rhetoric in 2016.

"Elon Musk... was criticising Donald Trump for his views on climate in 2017 when Donald Trump as President walked away from the Paris accords," Mr Khan added.

The mayor said that he hadn't changed his views on Mr Trump, although Mr Musk and Mr Vance have - but added that he would give the president-elect "the benefit of the doubt."

He added: "Let's hope, fingers crossed, this president, during this term, is different from the last one."

Mr Khan also said: "One of the things Londoners want from their mayor is to speak up for them, and I will continue to speak up for them, even if it means criticising our closest ally."

After Mr Trump's election victory, new Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch urged Labour to apologise for past comments made by Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

Mr Lammy had previously called president-elect Trump a ‘sociopath’.

Keir Starmer said Ms Badenoch was “showing a masterclass in student politics” and that the Government would work closely with the Trump administration.