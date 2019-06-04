Sadiq Khan Asked How It's In UK Interest To Insult Donald Trump

London Mayor Sadiq Khan defended his boycott of Donald Trump's state visit, telling LBC it would be wrong to "cower and be scared to say boo to a goose" just to get a trade deal with the US.

Sadiq Khan reaffirmed his belief that the US President should not have been given a state visit in order to obtain a good trade deal with America post-Brexit.

The London Mayor said the UK should have a "working relationship" with allies, but without the state banquet.

"It's quite clear that Theresa May was premature in making this invitation, and it's backfired on her," he said.

"It's demonstrated the failure of leadership from our government."

The President took to Twitter to call Mr Khan a "stone cold loser" for boycotting the state visit, adding the Mayor had done a "terrible job".

President Donald Trump met with Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street. Picture: Getty

But asked by LBC's senior reporter Matthew Thompson whether it was right to call the US President a facist and a racist, Mr Khan said it would be wrong to "cower" to Mr Trump.

"We can't cower and be scared to say boo to a goose because we think it might get us a good trade deal with the USA," he said.

"I worry because our Prime Minister is so weak and our government is in chaos they will reach the wrong conclusions and reach the wrong judgement with this President.

"I'd be more than happy to meet Donald Trump to take him around our city, spend time with him so he can understand where we disagree and to show him to the strengths of diversity."

