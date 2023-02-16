Sadist accused of raping and beating male and female 'house pets' in dog collars says he 'enjoys dominating someone'

16 February 2023, 06:18

Scott Lannister
Scott Lannister. Picture: Facebook

By Kit Heren

A sadist accused of raping, beating and carving his initials into a young man and woman in dog collars has said he enjoys "the process of dominating someone".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Scott Lannister, 34, denied rape. He is said to have suspended the young woman from the ceiling of his flat in Stirling in Scotland with a rope round her neck until she passed out, and carved his initials into the man's back.

Lannister, "long-term medically unemployed" told a court he enjoyed BDSM and "pup play", describing himself as "one of the biggest masters in the country".

Speaking at Stirling Sheriff Court, he described "pup play" as a bit "more unusual and niche" and "part of the plus in LGBTQ+".

"First and foremost you have the dog side of it," he said. "A lot of people involved in pup play describe it as a quite freeing and enjoyable experience". This involves "ball play, walks in the park, giving paws, playing with the kind of toys you'd play with as a dog" and also had a sexual side to it.

He added: "They like to serve and please the person that's handling them at the time.'I have a lot of love for my pets, but I try not to fall in love with them."

Lannister added that if his 'pets' were living with him, they had to wear collars and "open doors and do other such tasks in a manner befitting their position".

Police found tags in his home, which he described as "akin to a wedding ring or engagement ring in a relationship of a normal description."

Lannister said that beating and whipping his 'pets' was "consensual impact play". Defending the incident with the rope, he said that he had encouraged the young woman to step off a stool with a rope around her neck, but she made her own decision not to.

"She was nervous," he said. "I was encouraging her to step off but she chose what to do with her body and she chose to step off."

Read more: Two teenagers remanded in custody after being charged with murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey

Read more: UK's longest-serving female prisoner, who stabbed ex-husband's girlfriend to death in jealous attack, could finally be freed

He told the court: "I enjoyed the process of dominating someone consensually. Just as a masochist enjoys receiving pain for pleasure, a sadist enjoys giving pain for pleasure."

Lannister denies raping, assaulting and abusing the woman, now aged 21, and the man, now aged 28, in 2019 and 2020.

The trial continues.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Footage shows a black plume of smoke coming from the crash

Two dead after Black Hawk US military helicopter crashes in huge fireball

APTOPIX US Chinese Balloon South Carolina

China blasts ‘malicious’ US over response to balloon incursion

Joe Westerman has been kicked out of his home by his wife

'I'll never get it out of my mind': Joe Westerman's wife says video of him doing sex act on friend's partner 'destroyed' family
Cristiano Ronaldo

Judge imposes £278,000 penalty on Ronaldo accuser’s Vegas lawyer

North Korea

Kim Jong Un breaks ground for North Korean housing and farm projects

Joe Biden

FBI searches university in Joe Biden documents probe

Jim Jordan

Republicans subpoena tech chiefs as part of probe into censorship claims

Russia Ukraine War One Year Photo Gallery

UN draft resolution calls for ceasefire and Ukraine’s ‘sovereignty and unity’

Mike Pence

Mike Pence says he will fight grand jury subpoena as far as Supreme Court

Nicola Sturgeon stepped down on Wednesday

SNP 'prepares to rip up Sturgeon's gender bill' after First Minister's shock resignation

Opioid Crisis Naloxone

Health experts back selling anti-overdose drug over the counter

McDonalds Plant Based McNuggets

McDonald’s introduces fowl-free plant-based McNuggets

There have been calls for the words 'female' and 'male' to be phased out

Scientists call for terms 'male' and 'female' to be phased out amid crackdown on 'harmful language'

LBC's Scotland political editor Gina Davidson

Whoever replaces Nicola Sturgeon will have to keep one eye on her new seat on Holyrood’s backbenches

Israel Prisoner Deportations

Israel approves law to strip Arab attackers of their citizenship

Nicola Sturgeon announced her shock resignation on Wednesday

Who could become Scotland's next First Minister? Runners and riders to replace Nicola Sturgeon

Latest News

See more Latest News

Raquel Welch has died

Hollywood icon Raquel Welch dies age 82 after 'brief illness'

Saudi Arabia Crane Collapse

Saudi Binladin construction group fined over 2015 pilgrimage crane collapse

The family of head teacher of Epsom College and daughter have paid tribute to the pair after they were found dead earlier this month.

'Comforted they remain together': Family pay tribute to 'inseparable' Epsom College head and daughter found dead
Payton Gendron

White supremacist gets life sentence for Buffalo supermarket massacre

Nicola Bulley has been missing since January 27

'Nicola's family told me she had no underlying issues', says diving expert Peter Faulding after 'high risk' police claim
Nicola Bulley has been missing since January 27

Nicola Bulley's family home was visited by police two weeks before disappearance due to 'significant alcohol issues'
Convicted murderer Russell Causley (L), who has never revealed where he hid his wife's body, has been released from prison after over two decades behind bars.

Convicted murderer Russell Causley who never revealed location of wife's body released from prison
Newly released footage shows the moment a lorry almost crushes a family in their car before veering off the road.

Breathtaking footage shows terrifying moment family in car are almost crushed by lorry driver
Isla Bryson's case emerged days after Ms Sturgeon promoted her gender recognition reforms

Estranged wife of trans rapist Isla Bryson 'delighted' Nicola Sturgeon has quit after gender reform plans
A woman, 25, has been given a suspended sentence after she knocked out an emergency worker who was trying to help her in a park.

Shocking footage shows moment paramedic knocked out by woman, 25, he was trying to help in park

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick slams Lancashire Police for claiming Nicola Bulley is 'high-risk' without giving further details
Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Nicola Sturgeon's resignation

'She could handle herself': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Nicola Sturgeon's time as First Minister
David Lammy reacts to Nicola Sturgeon resignation speech

David Lammy praises Nicola Sturgeon's resignation speech

'No, you can't handle truth!': Nick Ferrari jokingly clashes with caller

'No, you can't handle truth!': Nick Ferrari jokingly clashes with caller

Queen Consort and Nick Ferrari

Queen Consort 'ridiculous' for cutting Koh-i-Noor out of King's Coronation, caller says

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman's asylum seeker rhetoric

'No wonder' Lord Sugar wants people in the office, says caller who favours hybid working

There's 'no wonder' Lord Sugar wants people in the office, says caller in passionate message after WFH backlash
There's so much anger out there about the ULEZ scheme, says Nick Ferrari

There's so much anger out there about the ULEZ scheme, says Nick Ferrari

The former RAF boss was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Ex-RAF Chief say Brits shouldn't 'get their knickers in a twist' over Chinese spy balloons just yet
Shelagh Fogarty

'Maybe it's because men were better' says caller after Harry Styles dedicated award to females in all-male category

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit