Safari guide dragged into river by 12ft crocodile after it grabs his hand as horrified tourists watch on

16 May 2023, 02:46

Mark Montgomery was attacked by a 12ft crocodile
Mark Montgomery was attacked by a 12ft crocodile. Picture: Alamy/Mark Montgomery/YouTube WildSide Trails & Training

By Emma Soteriou

A safari guide who went to collect water for a group of tourists he was leading was dragged into a river by a 12ft crocodile after it grabbed his hand.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mark Montgomery, 52, was leading a tour group through the 400-mile Kruger Trail when the attack took place.

He said he had gone to collect water from the river when the crocodile leapt from the murky water.

After his lucky escape, he had to go through three surgeries, with his fractures being fixed with pins and plates and the teeth marks being stitched up.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Mark Montgomery
Mark Montgomery. Picture: Mark Montgomery/YouTube WildSide Trails & Training

Retelling the story on the Wildside Trails & Training YouTube channel, the ranger said the attack was "so quick".

"I didn’t even see it come out the water," Mr Montgomery said.

"I only had time to say 'Oh s***' and I was in its jaws and underwater and being taken down.

"I had managed to pull my hand back as it struck otherwise it would have had my whole arm in its mouth."

He continued: "I put my hand around its neck and tried to poke its eyes and deter him as I was kicking up off the bottom to get to the surface.

"The crocodile started the [death] roll and I was using my right leg to turn with it and at that moment it just let go of my hand and I breached the surface five feet from the bank."

Read more: At least six dead and dozens unaccounted for as fire rips through New Zealand hostel

Read more: Pregnant mother-of-two, 38, dies following M66 crash as driver who caused the accident appears in court

Kruger National Park is home to more than 4000 crocodiles
Kruger National Park is home to more than 4000 crocodiles. Picture: Alamy

Mr Montgomery then grabbed a tree branch and pulled himself to the bank's edge to escape.

He said first-aiders at the camp were able to wash his wounds and get him to a mediclinic at Nelspruit where they carried out the three surgeries.

The ranger was almost at the end of the trip when the horror moment unfolded, with the group of tourists witnessing it up close.

Wayne Stocks, one of the hikers who saw it happen, said: "I just saw this massive head fly out the water very close to my head and it just smashed Mark and it took him.

"I could see his whole body being dragged with his head closer to the surface making a bow wave and it looked like he was holding onto the back of a boat and being towed."

The Kruger National Park is the largest and oldest park in South Africa.

Kruger National Park spokesman Isaac Phaala said: "No matter how many times you have guided this route you respect your territory and remember this is the place wild animals call home.

"We are just glad he did not receive life threatening injuries and survived."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Banks Epstein Lawsuits Musk

US Virgin Islands says it cannot find Elon Musk to serve subpoena

At least six have died from the fire

At least six dead and dozens unaccounted for as fire rips through New Zealand hostel

Rishi Sunak meets Volodymyr Zelenskyy

'I'll get you more jets': Sunak to lead bid to get more fighter planes to Ukraine as Zelenskyy makes surprise UK visit

New Zealand Fire

Fire at New Zealand hostel kills at least six people, prime minister says

Holly and Phil appeared on Monday's show

This Morning 'facing boycott' from major stars amid Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby feud

Election 2024 Iowa

Prosecutor ends probe of FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation with harsh criticism

Loved by families, Center Parks currently has six holiday villages across the UK and Ireland, attracting more than two million visitors each year.

Center Parcs up for sale as Canadian owner Brookfield puts British holiday chain on the market for £5billion

Brazil Pele Mausoleum

Pele’s mausoleum in Brazil opens to public

Congress Health Data Breach

Man with baseball bat attacks Virginia congressman’s staff

Letby said it was not unusual for her to take photos of cards she had sent and received.

Lucy Letby photographed thank you card from parents of two alleged victims as 'something to remember', court hears

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Labour plans to allow EU citizens to vote in UK general elections 'may never see the light of day', says former Home Sec

Biden

Russia ‘looking to purchase more attack drones after depleting stockpile’

Biden

President Biden is just ‘pop’ at granddaughter’s university graduation

Pregnant mother-of-two, 36, dies following M66 crash as driver who caused the accident appears in court

Pregnant mother-of-two, 38, dies following M66 crash as driver who caused the accident appears in court

France Cannes 2023

Cannes director defends film festival after actor slams MeToo response

Screenshot 2023-05-15 181712

Croatian army steps in as heavy rains flood homes, roads and schools

Latest News

See more Latest News

The founder of refugee charity Care4Calais has apologised after threatening to drag a volunteer “out by your f***ing hair”.

Refugee charity founder Clare Moseley apologises for threatening to drag volunteer out 'by your f***ing hair’
Dorset Police have launched an investigation after a dozen vehicles were set ablaze.

Dozen vehicles torched as police investigate string of arson attacks across Dorset

Nigeria Afrobeat Star Arrested

Nigerian Afrobeat star Kuti arrested over alleged police assault

UN Migration Agency

UN migration agency elects American as first woman director

The UK's first autonomous bus service has launched in Edinburgh

‘Autonomous’ driverless buses which need two staff on board launch in Edinburgh

Research currently being conducted by the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the organisation which overseas aviation safety, is looking at the effects of g-force on the human body.

Passengers will fly from London to Sydney in under two hours via space within the decade

Slovakia Accident

One dead and 59 injured in crash between bus and truck in western Slovakia

World’s Oldest Dog

World’s oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday in Portugal

King Charles wants to focus on his duties as monarch and "avoid the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drama" following the coronation, a friend of the Royal Family claims.

King Charles 'wants to avoid distraction of Harry & Meghan drama’ and focus on duties post Coronation
Obit Doyle Brunson

‘Godfather of poker’ Doyle Brunson dies aged 89

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew is 'refusing to leave' the Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew 'refusing to leave' 30-room royal mansion, and fears royal family could 'turn off the lights' to force him out
Sweden has won the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, with singer Loreen becoming the first woman to take the crown for a second time time after winning the competition 2012.

Sweden wins Eurovision Song Contest with Loreen as Ukrainian entry's hometown struck by Russian missiles
The Princess of Wales has made a surprise appearance in the opening sequence film for the Grand Final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Kate plays piano in shock Eurovision appearance as grand final kicks off in Liverpool

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale and Ruby Wax

Comedian Ruby Wax stresses that 'mental health is the crisis of all crises'

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman and Robert Jenrick for their migrant rhetoric

'Suella Braverman has to stop playing silly games': Shelagh Fogarty demands 'respectful' migrant rhetoric
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Most politicians would eagerly fix any voting system in their own favour

James on voting age

James O’Brien: Conservatives have 'actively and successfully' sought to prevent legal British Citizens from voting
‘They are creating a Grenfell on water’: Caller warns David Lammy of the danger of using barges to house migrants.

‘They are creating a Grenfell on water’: Caller condemns migrant barges

Former MP David Mellor brands Labour proposals to expand the electoral franchise as 'shallow and cynical'.

Ex-Tory MP dubs Labour's proposed voting changes 'cynical and shallow'

Sangita Myska and Justin Welby

Sangita Myska ‘relieved’ at Archbishop of Canterbury condemning Illegal Migration Bill

Boris Johnson and Matt Frei

‘He’s human and we all related to him’: Caller jumps to Boris Johnson's defence

Labour MP Alison McGovern told Andrew Castle that Labour offers 'hope for the future.'

'My goodness people need hope': Labour MP says Tory rule has left UK with 'serious problems'
James O'Brien and Medical Student

Medical student ‘humiliated’ by newspaper for getting liposuction during doctors' strike

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit