Britain's red mist: Saharan dust which blanketed parts of Europe arrives in UK

The sky over London turned orange on Wednesday. Picture: @ScottDSearle1/@photogramikka/Twitter

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A huge Saharan dust cloud which blanketed parts of Spain and France has arrived in south-east England.

The Met Office says the dust cloud, which is 2km above ground level, may fall during showers in southern parts of the country on Monday afternoon.

Parts of southern Spain were blanketed this week as the thick plume turned skies orange, with satellite images clearly showing the dust over France.

Forecasters say the impact in the UK is "unlikely" to be significant, with the dust potentially most visible at sunset.

Richard Miles, of the Met Office, said earlier: "Storm Celia over Spain is indeed pulling a dust cloud up from the Sahara, which could potentially reach as far as the south of the UK.

The Saharan dust has reached our shores giving dusty cars aplenty! Have you seen any sign of it?

Photo credit: Alison Treacher pic.twitter.com/Fk4D1VpVEa — Philippa Drew (@PhilippaDrewITV) March 16, 2022

"However, we don't expect significant impacts - the most likely would be on the cloudscapes at sunset, but as conditions are likely to be generally overcast and wet for much of the day this is unlikely to amount to much. There are no air quality warnings.

"People in the south might find a bit of dust left on their cars as the rain washes it out of the skies today."

We can see the #SaharanDust that has pushed across Spain and France, into southeast England



Whilst this #dust is mostly about 2km above ground level, some deposits may fall to the ground, especially during today's rain in southern parts of the UK pic.twitter.com/9mxfcnk8cv — Met Office (@metoffice) March 16, 2022

Wednesday will be cloudy for most of England, Wales and eastern Scotland; with rain becoming heavier and more widespread later in the day in central and eastern areas.

Rain in England will then begin to clear as many regions turn cold, with patchy frost and some rural mist, the Met Office has said.

Showers, frost and fog will continue to hit parts of the UK for the rest of the week.