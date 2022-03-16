Nazanin's agonising wait for freedom as detainee 'under Iranian guard' at Tehran airport

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been freed from Iran. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is being 'held in a Tehran airport under Iranian guard' after almost six years of being detained.

It comes as the UK reportedly handed over £400 million to Iran in a deal to finally release the Brit as a prisoner.

Speaking to LBC's James O'Brien, Ms Zagahri-Ratcliffe's local MP Tulip Siddiq, who represents Hampstead and Kilburn, said the British-Iranian mother was on her way home.

"I've just spoken to Richard [Zagahri-Ratcliffe's husband] and he said the last he spoke to her she was still at the airport in Tehran and she was surprised to see Anoosheh Ashoori there, who's the other British citizen," Ms Siddiq said.

"She hadn't expected to see him. She had been under house arrest at her parents house whereas Anoosheh Ashoori had actually been in a prison so she didn't expect to see him there.

"She was delighted to see him. He is an elderly man who has been without his family as well.

"She called Richard to say she's at the airport, she's with Anoosheh and she still has her British passport.

"But what she did say to Richard is that she's still under the control of the Iranian revolutionary guard – she was making it very clear that she hasn't been handed over to the British Government yet and that there was no deal."

The lawyer of both UK citizens, Hojjat Kermani, confirmed they had been released by Iran.

"Both of them are on their way to the airport in Tehran to leave Iran," Kermani told Reuters.

In an earlier update, Ms Siddiq tweeted: "I came into politics to make a difference, and right now I’m feeling like I have."

Ms Zagahri-Ratcliffe was given her British passport back by Iranian authorities on Tuesday, nearly six years after she was arrested.

Nazanin is at the airport in Tehran and on her way home.



I came into politics to make a difference, and right now I’m feeling like I have.



The aid worker was arrested at a Tehran airport in April 2016 after taking her young daughter to visit family.

In September that same year she was sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of "plotting to topple the Iranian government".

She spent four years in jail and one under house arrest.

Her sentence ended in 2021 but she was then found guilty of propaganda activities against the government.

She has always denied the charges, and her British husband said she was actually imprisoned as "leverage" because of the UK's debt to Iran.

Ashouri was sentenced to 10 years in jail in 2019 for spying for Israel's Mossad and two years for "acquiring illegitimate wealth", according to Iran's judiciary.

Ms Zagahri-Ratcliffe has been detained in Iran since April 2016, Mr Ashoori since August 2017.

Their release comes hours after Ms Siddiq told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that Ms Zagahri-Ratcliffe was waiting at her home in Iran with her "bags packed".

She said Ms Zagahri-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, "waited anxiously, for a knock on the door, with her bags packed".

Earlier, Boris Johnson said talks with Iran over releasing Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe were "moving forward" but that he could not say more as "negotiations continue to be underway".

