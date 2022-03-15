Breaking News

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe given British passport back amid reports she could be freed

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been given her passport back, fuelling hopes she could be freed. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been given her British passport back, her local MP has said, after reports the detained Iranian-British national could be released.

Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq said in a tweet: "I am very pleased to say that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been given her British passport back.

"She is still at her family home in Tehran. I also understand that there is a British negotiating team in Tehran right now.

"I will keep posting updates as I get them."

Earlier on Tuesday, Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe's lawyer said he was hopeful there would be good news as London and Tehran engaged in talks about a long-standing £400m debt, which her husband Richard believes is the real reason she was detained.

The aid worker was detained in Iran in April 2016 after taking her young daughter to visit family.

In September that same year she was sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of "plotting to topple the Iranian government".

She spend four years in jail and one under house arrest.

Her sentence ended in 2021 but she was then found guilty of propaganda activities against the government.

She has always denied the charges, and her British husband said she was actually imprisoned as "leverage" because of the UK's debt to Iran.

He has long called for her release and demanded the UK Government pay the debt, staging a hunger strike and camping outside the Foreign Office last year.