Sainsbury's hit by 'technical issue' as supermarket warns 'majority' of customers will not receive online deliveries

The supermarket chain has said it will not be able to fulfil the majority of online deliveries today. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Sainsbury's has said it is experiencing a 'technical issue' which means it will not be able to carry out the 'vast majority' of online deliveries today.

The supermarket chain has apologised for the issue and said they are working to fix it.

A statement posted to X reads: "We are currently experiencing a technical issue affecting some stores, our Groceries Online service and our ability to contact customers directly.

"Unfortunately, we will not be able to fulfil the vast majority of today's Groceries Online deliveries. We are working hard to fix the issue and apologise to our customers for the inconvenience.

"We will contact customers proactively to rebook orders as soon as we can."

The supermarket assured customers that their data is still "safe and secure even with the issues going on".

It also advised those affected to rebook their delivery from Monday onwards.

Customers have also reported being unable to pay with their card in stores with some stores being forced to close.

It comes after fast-food chain McDonald’s was hit by a major system outage on Friday which saw restaurants around the world affected.

Customers in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Canada all complained about not being able to order.

A McDonald's UK spokeswoman said: "We are aware of a technology outage which impacted our restaurants.

"The issue has now been resolved in the UK and Ireland.

"We thank customers for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.

"The issue is not related to a cybersecurity event."