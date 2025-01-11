Sam & Dave singer Sam Moore dies aged 89 after surgery complications

11 January 2025, 07:28

Sam Moore - who formed one half of the music duo Sam And Dave - has died aged 89
Sam Moore - who formed one half of the music duo Sam And Dave - has died aged 89. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Soul legend Sam Moore has died aged 89 after facing complications while recovering from surgery.

Moore died on Friday in Coral Gables, Florida, his publicist Jeremy Westby said. No further details were provided.

The star was behind notable '60s hits including Soul Man and Hold On, I'm Comin' as part of the legendary Sam & Dave duo.

They are believed to have influenced the likes of Michael Jackson, Al Green and Bruce Springsteen.

Moore and Dave Prater, who died in a car crash in 1988, were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992.

Sam Moore
Sam Moore. Picture: Alamy

The pair were first discovered in 1964 and signed to Atlantic Records as part of Stax Records.

They gained international recognition throughout the '60s, even performing at Martin Luther King Jr’s memorial concert at Madison Square Garden.

Sam & Dave split just a few years later in 1970.

Their song Soul Man hit the charts again after the Blues Brothers re-recorded it with many of the same musicians.

Sam Moore

