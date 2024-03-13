Body found in River Thames in search for missing Samaria Ayanle, police say

A body recovered near the River Thames in February is believed to be Samaria Ayanle who had been reported missing, police have said. Picture: Met Police

By Christian Oliver

A body recovered from the River Thames in February is believed to be missing student Samaria Ayanle, police have announced.

Police said Samaria's family and friends have been informed of the latest development and are being supported by the force.

Samaria, 19, was first reported missing to police by Westminster University staff on Friday last week, and an investigation was subsequently launched.

Police said CCTV enquiries found that Samaria was last seen at her university accommodation near to Marble Arch in the early hours of Thursday, 22 February.

It comes after a member of the public called police to alert them to a body found on the north foreshore near Putney Pier last month.

The River Thames and Putney Pier pontoon, Putney, south west London. Picture: Alamy

No personal property was found on the body and officers were unable to identify the individual after conducting finger print tests.

Police also checked recent missing persons’ reports but the body did not match the description of any other reported missing persons at the time.

The body was later examined by a Coroner and details were uploaded to the UK Missing Person database in the hope the person might be identified.

After Samaria was reported missing officers linked their enquiries to the 22 February discovery on Wednesday, 13 March, and now believe the person found is Samaria.

Formal identification of the body still awaits. Samaria's death is being treated as unexplained, pending further enquiries, police confirmed.