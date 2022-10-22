Sangita Myska dismantles caller's claim that Rishi Sunak 'isn't even British'

22 October 2022, 19:06

Sangita Myska took on the Tory party member who made the anti-Sunak claim
Sangita Myska took on the Tory party member who made the anti-Sunak claim. Picture: LBC

By Adam Solomons

Sangita Myska this afternoon took a call from a Conservative party member, who claimed "eighty percent" of Tory members back Boris - and that ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak "isn't even British"

LBC host Sangita Myska bravely took on a prejudiced caller who claimed Tory leadership candidate Rishi Sunak 'doesn't love England' and 'isn't even British in most people's opinion'.

Military veteran and Conservative party member Jerry, who is also a father of two, claimed Boris Johnson is backed by 'eighty percent' of Tory members.

He said: "We want Boris back and Boris has the best chance of winning the next election.

"Rishi's not gonna win it. Rishi's not even British, in most people's opinion. He's got American allegiance, his family's American. They're Indian businesspeople. He doesn't love England like Boris does."

Despite the caller's shocking allegations, Sangita calmly took apart his arguments, pointing out that Sunak was born and educated in England.

She explained: "He's a British citizen.

"He is the man who many people credit, through the furlough scheme, [that] saved the economy."

Jerry hit back, without showing his working: "Half of al-Qaeda are British citizens."

Myska then said: "Have you just likened Rishi Sunak, the former Chancellor and possibly the next Prime Minister, to a member of al-Qaeda?"

Jerry continued to argue that Johnson "loves England".

He added: "I'm just telling you what Tory voters believe."

