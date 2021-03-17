Sarah Everard: Second post mortem carried out after first was 'inconclusive'

17 March 2021, 20:06 | Updated: 17 March 2021, 20:09

A second post mortem has been carried out on Sarah Everard, police have said
A second post mortem has been carried out on Sarah Everard, police have said. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A second post mortem is being carried out on Sarah Everard after the first could not provide conclusive results, police have said.

The procedure was done in Kent on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of an inquest hearing due to take place on Thursday.

Sarah, 33, went missing on March 3 while walking home after visiting a friend in south London, and her death has sparked a number of protests in the city and across the rest of the country.

She was found in woodland near Ashford in Kent a week after going missing.

Her body was discovered inside a large builder's bag and was formally identified through her dental records, a court has been previously told.

Read more: Police officer charged with murder of Sarah Everard appears in court

Serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, from Deal, also in Kent, has been charged with her kidnap and murder.

News of the second post-mortem examination came as searches continued in connection with the case, with officers combing areas of woodland in the county.

Serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, has been charged with her kidnap and murder.
Serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, has been charged with her kidnap and murder. Picture: PA

Large portions of the historic town of Sandwich have been cordoned off, while specialist divers have been called up from Devon and Cornwall to search a small stretch of water.

On Monday, officers were seen searching a shopping trolley shelter outside a Co-operative supermarket and looking under vehicles.

Scotland Yard said police have been routinely searching areas of London and Kent as part of the investigation.

On Tuesday, Couzens made his first appearance at the Old Bailey by video link from Belmarsh top security jail in south London.

Wearing a red sweatshirt and grey jogging bottoms, the defendant appeared to have a wound on his forehead.

He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

Members of Ms Everard's family joined the hearing in court 10 of the Central Criminal Court by video link, according to court officials.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Capitol Breach Threat

Violent extremists pose elevated threat to US, officials say

Massage Parlor Shooting

Georgia shooting suspect charged with murder and assault

Netherlands Election

Caretaker PM Rutte wins most seats in Dutch vote, exit poll suggests
Shamima Begum has pleaded with the British public to give her a second chance

Shamima Begum asks Brits to give her a 'second chance' in new documentary
The famous Llandudno goats have returned to the streets of the coastal Welsh town.

Llandudno goats stage second lockdown takeover of Welsh town

Massage Parlor Shooting

Man suspected of killing eight in Georgia ‘may have sexual addiction’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Porn completely normalises sexual violence towards women, says sociologist

Porn completely normalises sexual violence towards women, says sociologist
James O'Brien's take on what's really happening with the AstraZeneca vaccine

James O'Brien's take on what's really happening with the AstraZeneca vaccine
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Watch again: Cross Question with Iain Dale

James O'Brien praises this 'brilliant' teacher for educating boys on respecting girls

James O'Brien praises this 'brilliant' teacher for educating boys about respecting girls
'There's no free lunch': Ex-Uber driver says state has 'propped up' the company

'There's no free lunch': Ex-Uber driver says state has 'propped up' the company
Nick Ferrari was speaking to the Business Secretary

Nick Ferrari urges the Business Secretary to give the NHS a pay rise

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London