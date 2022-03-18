Mum-of-two dies in tragic garden furniture incident after celebrating putting it together

18 March 2022, 13:21

Sarah Fullard stumbled and fell in her garden.
Sarah Fullard stumbled and fell in her garden. Picture: Facebook

By Emma Soteriou

A "brilliant" mother-of-two died after stumbling over garden furniture which she had celebrated successfully putting together, an inquest has heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sarah Fullard had been celebrating successfully assembling the furniture when she stumbled and fell on the coffee table at the patio, an inquest at Hull coroner's court heard.

The position she was in after falling meant that she was unable to breathe and died of asphyxiation, Dr Ian Richmond said when he gave evidence.

There were a couple of cuts to her face but no head or brain injuries.

Sarah's neighbours recalled her "merry" mood while she drank some wine and beer and enjoyed the warm weather, according to HullLive.

The post-mortem revealed that she had moderate to severe alcohol intoxication but it was not the cause of her death.

Dr Richmond noted her liver was in a healthy condition, suggesting she had never been a big drinker.

Area Coroner Lorraine Harris also said she did not believe alcohol was the key reason for Sarah's death, with the level she had leaving her at a greater risk of falling but it was not toxic.

She said: "Sarah was described as merry and the alcohol level suggests she was at an increased risk of a fall but it did not contribute directly to her death.

"She was going about her routine, having cooked a meal and cleaned up, which suggests to me she was no more than merry.

"She simply did what many of us do and that was to have a few drinks in the safety of her home.

"She appears to have stood up at some point and stumbled into her coffee table. She landed in such a way that she was unable to breath and became asphyxiated."

Read more: Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens charged with 4 counts of indecent exposure

Read more: 'Shoddy and appalling': Minister blasts P&O's mass sacking but admits Govt is 'powerless'

The 42-year-old was mum to two boys.
The 42-year-old was mum to two boys. Picture: Facebook

In a statement, her mum, Jenny, said: "We cannot put into words how much we love and miss Sarah. We are just incredibly proud of her."

Reflecting on her childhood, she added: "Sarah was a happy and healthy little girl who enjoyed singing and dancing.

"She loved My Little Pony and Cindy dolls and we still have them.

"She was bright and never struggled at school and made lots of friends. She loved performing arts and always stuck up for herself.

"She was also good at gymnastics and even competed in trampolining. She was also into cars and motorbikes."

Sarah was interested in travel and tourism and enlisted on a course at Hull College, the inquest heard.

She had been in a relationship with a childhood sweetheart, but that ended and she met someone else who she fell pregnant with her first son with. They had a further son but later split up suddenly.

"Sarah was a brilliant mum and she always cooked healthy meals from scratch," Jenny went on to say.

"We are really proud of the way she brought up her boys who are intelligent and loving. She and her partner broke up suddenly and her world fell apart.

"But they carried on and remained amicable for the sake of the children.

"Her life was completely normal until her passing.

"She had planned to go on holiday to Cornwall and had been looking forward to it but it had to be cancelled. She would have been there the weeks she died."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

arnie

Arnold Schwarzenegger goes viral telling Russian people about "illegal" war in Ukraine

The prams are a poignant reminder of the toll the war has taken on Ukraine's children

Tragic square of 100 empty prams for Ukraine's children 'mercilessly killed' by war

Rishi Sunak's virtual address to Scottish Tory conference

'Blink and you might miss it': Chancellor accused of 'insulting' Scots in two-minute speech
P&O has caused controversy in recent days

Explained: What has P&O done and why?

DVLA staff were off work on full pay despite the application backlog crisis

Hundreds of DVLA staff skip work on full pay despite application backlogs

Around 800 staff members were sacked on Thursday, prompting protests at the Port of Dover

P&O crew member recalls being woken up after night shift to 'bombshell' firing video

Couzens has been charged with 4 counts of indecent exposure over alleged incidents from weeks before Sarah Everard's murder

Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens charged with 4 counts of indecent exposure

The incident happened on Maguire Drive in Richmond

Triple stabbing leaves one man dead in Richmond as murder probe launched

P&O Ferries has been blasted as "shoddy and appalling" by James Heappey.

'Shoddy and appalling': Minister blasts P&O's mass sacking but admits Govt is 'powerless'

The women drunkenly ordered the Uber from Manchester to Ukraine.

Mum drunkenly books £4k Uber from Manchester to Ukraine 'to help out'

Bus strikes could take place from next Monday.

Bus strikes set to cause travel chaos in London over 'pathetic' pay

James Heappey said Ben Wallace can "give out a good bollocking" when he needs to.

'He gives a good bollocking': Minister reacts to defence sec being target of hoax call

Ofcom has revoked the licence of the Kremlin-backed RT

Russian state-backed broadcaster RT's licence revoked in UK 'with immediate effect'

Kemi Badenoch made the comments while defending a new strategy in the Commons.

Outrage over black girl strip-searched 'shows UK cares about ethnic minorities'

The owner of Burger King has said the operator of its 800 stores in Russia has "refused" to close them.

Burger King's Russian operator 'refuses' to close restaurants over Ukraine invasion

The Duchess of Cornwall has been made royal patron of the National Theatre by the Queen

Camilla replaces Meghan: Duchess takes key role as National Theatre patron

Latest News

See more Latest News

Poland Rubens Auction

Rubens masterpiece Portrait Of A Lady sells for £2.6m

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin addresses rally in Moscow as Russian troops continue assault
Knut Bry

Norwegian photographer arrested in Greece on spying charges

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping

Joe Biden gauges Chinese position on Ukraine in call to Xi Jinping
A woman wearing a costume made of face masks

Germany votes to end most coronavirus restrictions despite surge in cases
A cloud of smoke raises after an explosion in Lviv, western Ukraine

World leaders call for probe into Russian targeting of civilians in Ukraine
Ahmed with drawing of Lewis Hamilton's car

Son of man on death row sends letter asking for help to Lewis Hamilton
A man in Hong Kong

Infections hit one million as Hong Kong struggles with fresh wave of Covid
A driver with her Volkswagen

Volkswagen recalls 240,000 cars in US and Canada over faulty brakes
A journalist at TOLO News

Taliban arrest TV staff over report criticising decision to ban foreign dramas

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I did not clap': Former FT Editor reveals moment Putin played 'Chopsticks' on piano

'I did not clap': Former FT Editor reveals moment Putin played 'Chopsticks' on piano
Lord Peter Cruddas believes Boris Johnson is 'the best thing to happen to the UK'.

'Boris is the best thing that's happened to the UK in a generation', says Lord Cruddas
Ian Dale says nationalisation should be on the table as P&O

Iain Dale says nationalise P&O Ferries after firm sacks all 800 workers
Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/03 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/03 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Andrew Marr berated P&O Ferries

Andrew Marr: What were P&O Ferries thinking sacking 800 staff like this in the modern era?
'It's illegal': LBC's Daniel Darnett on what the P&O sackings mean for staff

'It's illegal': LBC's Daniel Barnett on what the P&O sackings mean for staff
Tom Swarbrick savages Brexit Govt for not slashing VAT rate

'Taking back control?': Tom Swarbrick savages Brexit Govt for not slashing VAT rate
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Andrew Marr said there are rays of sunlight in the gloomy news

Andrew Marr: Nazanin's release and hope of Ukraine peace are two rays of sunshine
Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/03 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police