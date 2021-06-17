Sasha Johnson: Two more men charged over shooting of black equal rights activist

17 June 2021, 21:25

Sasha Johnson was shot in the head on 23 May and remains in a critical condition
Sasha Johnson was shot in the head on 23 May and remains in a critical condition. Picture: PA

By Daisy Stephens

Two more men have been charged over the shooting of black equal rights activist Sasha Johnson.

Ms Johnson remains in a critical condition in hospital after being shot in the head at a party in a back garden in Peckham, south London, on Sunday 23 May.

On Thursday the Metropolitan Police charged Prince Dixon, 25, of Gravesend, Kent, and Troy Reid, 19, of Southwark, south London, with conspiracy to murder.

The pair, who were both arrested on Wednesday, have been remanded in custody to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Friday.

It brings the total number of people charged over the shooting to four after Devonte Brown, 18, of Southwark, south London, and Cameron Deriggs, also 18, of Lewisham, south-east London, were previously charged with conspiracy to murder.

Brown is due to appear at the Old Bailey on 7 July while Deriggs is due to appear at the same court on 25 June.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard, who is leading the investigation, said: "The investigation has made significant progress over the last three weeks as evidenced by these latest charges. I'd like to thank the Crown Prosecution Service for their fantastic support in helping us to get to this stage.

"The investigation team have worked tirelessly but we are still struggling with a distinct lack of witnesses.

"I know that there were at least 30 people there on the night Sasha was shot. Someone must have seen or know something that could help us get justice for Sasha and her family.

"Sasha dedicated her life to a cause she cared passionately about and it is disappointing that people do not feel motivated to help.

"Please come forward. If you know something but are concerned about contacting the police, there are ways that the information can be passed to us confidentially."

Ms Johnson, a member of the Taking The Initiative Party, was in the back garden of a house in Consort Road, Peckham, when she was shot.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting reference 1172/23MAY, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

