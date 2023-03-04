Saving Private Ryan actor Tom Sizemore dies in sleep weeks after brain aneurysm

Tom Sizemore dies aged 61. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Actor Tom Sizemore, who starred in the popular war film Saving Private Ryan, has died at the age of 61 after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Sizemore suffered a brain aneurysm two weeks ago and died in his sleep yesterday in hospital in California.

Sizemore became a star with acclaimed "tough-guy" roles in Natural Born Killers and the cult-classic crime thriller Heat.

But serious substance dependency, abuse allegations and multiple run-ins with the law devastated his career, left him homeless and sent him to jail.

Tom Sizemore in Saving Private Ryan. Picture: Getty

As the global #MeToo movement wave crested in late 2017, Sizemore was also accused of groping an 11-year-old Utah girl on set in 2003.

He called the allegations "highly disturbing", saying he would never inappropriately touch a child. Charges were not filed.

Despite the raft of legal trouble, Sizemore had scores of steady film and television credits - though his career never regained its onetime momentum.

He was married to actress Maeve Quinlan, known for her role in US soap opera The Bold and The Beautiful, between 1996 and 1999.

He is survived by his 17-year-old twin sons, Jayden and Jagger, and his brother Paul, all of whom were reportedly by his side when he died.