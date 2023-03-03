Joe Biden treated for cancer, White House says

By Kit Heren

Joe Biden was treated for skin cancer in February, the White House doctor has said.

The White House doctor said a skin lesion was removed from the chest of the president, 80, but no further treatment was required.

Physician to the President Dr Kevin O’Connor said in a memo released by the White House that a biopsy “confirmed that the small lesion” removed from Mr Biden “was basal cell carcinoma”.

Dr O'Connor said unlike more serious skin cancers, basal cell carcinoma lesions don’t tend to spread or metastasise.

"All cancerous tissue was successfully removed," he said. "The area around the biopsy site was treated presumptively with electrodessication and curettage at the time of biopsy. No further treatment is required,” he said.

The site of the biopsy has "healed nicely”, the doctor added, and said the President's medical team “will continue dermatologic surveillance as part of his ongoing comprehensive healthcare”.

Mr Biden had the lesion removed when he underwent his annual physical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre on February 16.

At the time Dr O'Connor said the president "remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief”.

Mr Biden had "several localised, non-melanoma skin cancers" removed before he became president.

His wife, first lady Jill Biden in January underwent surgery to have a skin cancer lesion removed from above her right eye, which had been discovered during a routine skin cancer screening.

Dr O'Connor said at the time that all the cancerous tissue had been removed.