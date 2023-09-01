I'd let kids sit under propped-up classroom ceilings despite fears of school concrete collapse, minister claims

1 September 2023, 08:30

Nick Gibb said he would be happy to see his young relatives go to school
Nick Gibb said he would be happy to see his young relatives go to school. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Will Taylor

The schools minister has claimed he would be happy for his young relatives to sit in a classroom where the dodgy ceiling is propped up by a beam as schools shut potentially unsafe buildings.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A total of 104 schools have been told to shut buildings containing reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) amid fears it could collapse. Action has been taken on another 52.

It was a common building material in the latter half of the 20th century but it is feared to be prone to coming down, having been compared to the inside of an Aero bar.

Some schools will need to relocate to new accommodation while safety measures are taken, with some having their ceilings propped up.

Asked on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast if he would be happy to see his young nieces and nephews to sit in a classroom under a ceiling propped up by a steel girder, Gibb said: "Yes, because we're taking a very precautionary approach.

Read more: School classrooms in England forced to close if they were made with certain type of concrete prone to collapsing

"Some say we're being overcautious in dealing with this. But the advice is you can prop up these beams. Where they are in a more dangerous condition, of course, we take that room out of use altogether.

"And that's the work that's happening with a case worker, with support from the Department, those 156 schools, and we continue to work to identify RAAC throughout the school system.

Schools Minister would be happy with relatives in classrooms with ceilings held up by 'props'

"There's no country in the world where you can be as assured as in this country that you have a government that is on top of this issue and is doing everything to identify where RAAC is and take action when we think it is unsafe for pupils."

The Department for Education has not released a list of schools affected, and it has now confirmed it has no plans to do so due to "operational" reasons.

Gibb said a list will be published but the government wants teachers to contact parents directly.

Gillian Keegan, the education secretary, said: "If you don't hear, don't worry."

Pupils having been told already that they will have to learn remotely at temporary classrooms or at different schools.

The DfE will fund essential works and temporary buildings but it will not cover the costs for emergency accommodation.

A questionnaire was sent out to schools in 2022 asking them to reply with whether they believed any of their buildings contained RAAC.

Among the schools to shut was Kingsdown in Westcliff on Sea in Essex
Among the schools to shut was Kingsdown in Westcliff on Sea in Essex. Picture: Alamy

Those that said they did were investigated and action is now being taken where RAAC was found.

But MailOnline reports the list of responses to the questionnaire is "building all the time" after Thursday's closures announcement.

There are more than 20,000 schools in England.

The disruption to learning comes just after pupils in England received their GCSE and A-level results under a marking scheme closer to the pre-Covid one, despite having had their own education disrupted by the pandemic.

Dame Rachel De Souza, the Children's Commissioner, said: "After years of disruption for children and young people, what they need most is stability and getting back to normal.

"We must learn lessons from the pandemic, and we need to see proper communication to children and families affected by this guidance.

"There also needs to be clear direction as to where children should go at the start of the new term and reassure them that places are safe and suitable.

"An assessment must be made of other settings where children are, and guidance provided as soon as possible."

The Local Government Association, which represents councils - which oversee some schools - said it had warned about RAAC since 2018.

"Leaving this announcement until near the end of the summer holidays, rather than at the beginning, has left schools and councils with very little time to make urgent rearrangements and minimise disruption to classroom learning," said Cllr Kevin Bentley, the senior vice-chairman of the body.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Christine Baumgartner broke down in tears as she took to the stand.

Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner breaks down in tears at custody hearing over lost $11m lifestyle

Ecuadorean prison

Bombings and hostage-taking inside prisons underline Ecuador’s fragile security

Marcus Aurelius statue

Statue believed to depict Marcus Aurelius seized in looting probe

The Junior Doctors strike action is timed to coincide with the Conservative Party conference in October

Junior doctors strikes timed to 'target' Tory party conference - BMA representative reveals to LBC

Vigil for pregnant woman

Video of police fatally shooting pregnant black woman to be released

The boy was shot on Thursday morning.

Schoolboy, 11, faces life-changing injuries after being shot in woodland as man, 54, arrested

Asia Typhoon

Residents of Hong Kong and southern China take cover from Super Typhoon Saola

A fresh wave of train strikes are lined up for this weekend.

Rail misery on final weekend of school summer holidays amid fresh wave of strikes - full list of services affected

Mongolia Pope

Pope Francis arrives in Mongolia amid strained relations with Russia and China

Many of the new Ulez cameras have been damaged or are missing

One in four new Ulez cameras already 'damaged or stolen' only days after expansion

Sarina Wiegman dedicated her award to the Spanish team

England women's football coach Sarina Wiegman praises Jenni Hermoso amid kissing dispute with Spain chief Rubiales

A senior NHS executive has warned that patients are losing out amid the doctors' strikes

'Patients are paying the price': Warning as junior doctors and consultants strike together for first time in NHS history

Mick Lynch addressed a crowd of hundreds

'A fight for our communities': Mick Lynch rallies against ticket office closures outside Downing Street

Proud Boys member Zachary Rehl walks towards the US Capitol in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump, on January 6 2021

Ex-Proud Boys leader sentenced to 15 years in prison over US Capitol attack

Ellie Robinson has had to find new accommodation

Student tells of 'kick in the teeth' after being barred from 'luxury' accommodation as migrants move in

Federal Police agents at Federal Police headquarters minutes before the arrival of Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil

Brazil’s Bolsonaro questioned about diamond jewellery and sale of luxury watches

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Watusi bull named Howdy Doody rides in the passenger seat of a car owned by Lee Meyer in Norfolk, Nebraska

Man pulled over for driving with huge bull called Howdy Doody in passenger seat

Police are hunting two men in connection with the attempted abduction of an 11-year-old girl in Bromley on Saturday.

Terrifying moment man 'tries to kidnap girl, 11, in broad daylight' before heroic stranger steps in to save her
It has been reported that Canadian businessman Doug Putman, known for reviving the HMV music and gaming stores is said to be considering putting in a bid to rescue some of the Wilko stores

HMV owner steps in in last-ditch attempt to save Wilko from complete collapse

A mini-heatwave is on the way in the UK

UK to be hotter than Portugal as late summer heatwave arrives with temperatures soaring to 27C
Donald Trump

Donald Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election case

A large, metal X sign is seen on top of the building that housed what was once Twitter in San Francisco

Elon Musk says X will have voice and video calls and updates privacy policy

Nicholas Aina has been given an indefinite hospital order after killing his own mother

Schizophrenic man who believed he was the 'King of Africa' killed his mother for 'cursing him with black magic'
Fire marshals inspect the scene of a deadly blaze in Johannesburg

At least 74 dead as fire rips through rundown building in South Africa

Police investigating a fatal crash in Huddersfield have named the young victim who died in the incident as seven-year-old Jack Rooke.

Boy, 7, who died in horror crash with BMW in Huddersfield named by police after man arrested
The man was caught driving his car down the highway

Man caught driving with huge bull in passenger seat

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has claimed that he had no support for his mental health after his army tour in Afghanistan - despite saying in a 2017 interview that Prince William had encouraged him to get therapy upon his return.

Prince Harry claims he had no mental health support after Afghan tour despite once saying William suggested therapy
The Duke of Sussex opened up in the new docuseries.

Harry reveals he was left 'lying in foetal position' after Afghanistan tour as it triggered 'trauma' about Diana's death
Meghan Markle played Rachel Zane in Suits

Royal Family asked Suits creator to 'rewrite script' so Meghan Markle did not have to say 'sensitive' word

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caroline Flack's mother speaks to Sangita Myska

Caroline Flack's mum 'begged' Met Chief for truth regarding daughter's suicide

Lucy Letby statutory public inquiry

Lucy Letby statutory inquiry must put families at the centre and finally give them answers

Caller brands Grant Shapps appointment 'deeply offensive'.

'It is deeply offensive': Soldier expresses his discomfort at Grant Shapps appointment to Defence Secetary
'How have we ended up with a snake oil salesman as Defence Secretary?' James O'Brien asks

'How have we ended up with a snake oil salesman as Defence Secretary?' James O'Brien asks

Iain Duncan Smith on trade with China.

'We are a country that believes in the rule of law': Sir Iain Duncan Smith gives his views on trade with China
James O'Brien blasts Foreign Secretary James Clevery's visit to China.

'He's there with a begging bowl': James O'Brien on James Cleverly's 'inevitable' visit to China
'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Sadiq Khan's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes

'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Mayor's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes
James O'Brien

'A desiccated poster girl for delusion and denial': James O'Brien reacts to Nadine Dorries' delayed resignation
Caller on ULEZ

'This is the day London's economy will die': Caller vents as ULEZ expansion is implemented

Sangita Myska

'It's just totally disingenuous': Sangita Myska reacts to Braverman's push for police to investigate 'every theft'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit