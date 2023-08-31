Schoolgirl, 8, broke 15 bones and suffered brain injury after ‘freak zorbing accident’ while on family holiday

31 August 2023, 11:22 | Updated: 31 August 2023, 11:32

Lily-Mae was rushed to hospital following the accident.
Lily-Mae was rushed to hospital following the accident. Picture: Family Handout/Day One Trauma Support

By Jenny Medlicott

An eight-year-old girl broke 15 bones and suffered from a brain injury after a 'freak' zorbing accident while on holiday in North Yorkshire.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lily-Mae West, who was seven at the time of the incident, was on a family holiday in North Yorkshire last year when a zorb ball knocked her over and pushed her to the “rock hard” ground.

She was with her mum, Katie, 32, dad Matthew and brother Elliot, who had all been playing football zorbing, an activity on the holiday park site they were staying in.

Lily-Mae stopped the activity after a while as she was feeling claustrophobic but as she continued to play on the side when she was knocked over by a zorbing ball.

She was then rushed to Leeds General Infirmary (LGI).

She broke 15 bones in her skull, eye sockets and roof of her mouth as well as suffering a brain injury as a result of the accident.

Her mother Katie West said she was left “badly bruised with panda eyes” after the incident and told how fluid leaked from her daughter’s brain.

“When she was in hospital I was terrified. It didn't seem real,” she added.

Read more: Embattled Luis Rubiales sends Fifa new footage of Spanish players laughing at Jenni Hermoso kiss

Read more: Two derelict London pubs yards away from each other gutted by fires that started 15 minutes apart

Lily was on holiday with her family in North Yorkshire.
Lily was on holiday with her family in North Yorkshire. Picture: Family Handout

Lily-Mae had to be kept in hospital for a week after the accident and missed eight weeks of school.

While her daughter’s brain injury isn’t severe, her mother Katie said she has noticed a change in Lily-Mae’s behaviour, noting a shift in her confidence.

The eight-year-old’s family is now raising money for Leeds General Infirmary, the same hospital that cared for Lily-Mae, and the charity that supported them in the hospital, Day Once Trauma Support.

Her mother wrote on the fundraiser page: “We would love to raise as much as we can for two amazing causes.

“Lily-Mae has been amazing and this is all her idea.”

Next month Lily-Mae plans to raise money to buy and donate books and toys to LGI by selling lemonade and buns from a stand built by her grandad.

Her mother, who is a well-being officer in a secondary school, said: "The GFM was my idea, but it was all her idea to raise money with a lemonade stand - in two days she's raised £315 on the page alone.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Germany Pandas

Germany-born pandas celebrate their 4th birthday ahead of expected trip to China

Exclusive
Variable speed signs showing a 60 mph speed limit on a gantry over a smart motorway with National Highways vehicle in foreground in England.

'People need to stay away if they can - it's not safe': Whistleblower tells LBC a smart motorway outage is risking lives

Sgt Saville was hit by a train while saving a man

Honour the hero cop who died after he was hit by train while saving distressed man from rail track, police minister says

Greece Wildfires

Greece bolsters firefighting forces as wildfire burns for 13th day

Firefighters and fire engines line the streets

At least 73 killed in Johannesburg building fire

Philippines Deadly Fire

15 killed in clothing factory fire in the Philippines

Both pubs caught fire yards away from each other

Two derelict London pubs yards away from each other gutted by fires that started 15 minutes apart

Grant Shapps has replaced Wallace

Grant Shapps replaces Ben Wallace as defence secretary after warnings world becoming 'more insecure and more unstable'

Mitch McConnell

Mitch McConnell appears to briefly freeze up again

Footage emerged of Spanish players laughing at the Rubiales kiss incident

Embattled Luis Rubiales sends Fifa new footage of Spanish players laughing at Jenni Hermoso kiss

Israel Palestinians

One killed after Palestinian drives into soldiers at West Bank checkpoint

The Home Office is making it easier to sack rogue cops

Police to be handed new powers to sack rogue cops faster

South Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korea says it simulated nuclear attacks on South Korea

Crime and Policing Minister slams Mayor of London's ULEZ plans as it 'imposes huge costs on people with lower incomes.'

Minister slams 'completely out of order' Sadiq Khan over Ulez which 'imposes huge costs' on low income families

Chris Philp has backed calls to move the Notting Hill Carnival if police want that

Move the Notting Hill Carnival from West London's narrow streets if Met says it's too dangerous, policing minister says

Ben Wallace has formally resigned

Ben Wallace formally quits as defence secretary as he warns 'the world will get more insecure and more unstable'

Latest News

See more Latest News

A deadly blaze broke out in the apartment building on Thursday.

More than 70 dead after deadly blaze engulfs apartment block housing homeless people in Johannesburg
The estimated number of waiting list deaths has doubled in five years.

Deaths on the NHS waiting list double in five years as critics slam ‘decade of underinvestment’ in health service
Tropical Weather

One dead as Idalia blows through Georgia as tropical storm

An 1800 Draped Bust Dollar, one of the coins found in the lead box believed to have been placed in the base of a monument by cadets almost two centuries ago, in West Point, New York

Time capsule that appeared to contain only silt yields centuries-old coins

Wednesday evening saw a rare super blue moon light up the skies

Rare super blue moon appears over British skies for first and only time this year

Zara Aleena's killer refused to attend his sentencing, like Lucy Letby, but the father of a murdered police officer said the government's plans could be hard to enforce

Plans to force criminals to attend sentencing after killers refuse to face justice are 'complex and dangerous'
Tropical Weather

Idalia weakens to tropical storm after hitting Florida as powerful hurricane

The Edinburgh Academy

Top private school says sorry for 'brutal and unrestrained' treatment, including 'children being paid to swim naked'
Gabon Coup

Gabon soldiers say they have appointed republican guard chief as head of state

Pret has been fined £800,000 for the incident

Pret A Manger fined £800,000 after staff member locked in walk-in freezer for two and a half hours

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has claimed that he had no support for his mental health after his army tour in Afghanistan - despite saying in a 2017 interview that Prince William had encouraged him to get therapy upon his return.

Prince Harry claims he had no mental health support after Afghan tour despite once saying William suggested therapy
The Duke of Sussex opened up in the new docuseries.

Harry reveals he was left 'lying in foetal position' after Afghanistan tour as it triggered 'trauma' about Diana's death
Meghan Markle played Rachel Zane in Suits

Royal Family asked Suits creator to 'rewrite script' so Meghan Markle did not have to say 'sensitive' word

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Duncan Smith on trade with China.

'We are a country that believes in the rule of law': Sir Iain Duncan Smith gives his views on trade with China
James O'Brien blasts Foreign Secretary James Clevery's visit to China.

'He's there with a begging bowl': James O'Brien on James Cleverly's 'inevitable' visit to China
'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Sadiq Khan's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes

'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Mayor's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes
James O'Brien

'A desiccated poster girl for delusion and denial': James O'Brien reacts to Nadine Dorries' delayed resignation
Caller on ULEZ

'This is the day London's economy will die': Caller vents as ULEZ expansion is implemented

Sangita Myska

'It's just totally disingenuous': Sangita Myska reacts to Braverman's push for police to investigate 'every theft'
Gavin Barwell says the anti-Tory vote will be split in the upcoming by-election

Nadine Dorries’s resignation has triggered the 'most interesting by-election' for years, says former Tory insider
Caller criticises Sadiq Khan for worsening London's air quality

Sadiq Khan is 'mostly responsible' for the decrease in London's air quality, says caller

James O'Brien on Donald Trump mugshot

'You realise how fragile stability is': James O'Brien brands Donald Trump 'depraved' after mugshot revealed
ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit