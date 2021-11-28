Breaking News

Wear face masks in school communal areas, pupils in year seven and above told

28 November 2021, 17:13 | Updated: 28 November 2021, 17:58

School pupils should wear masks in communal areas, the Government has said
School pupils should wear masks in communal areas, the Government has said. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Pupils in year seven and above have been told to wear face masks in communal areas.

The Department for Education (DfE) has told England's schools that visitors should do the same.

It follows worries about the Omicron variant, which has been detected three times in the UK.

Boris Johnson has already announced a raft of restrictions to combat its spread, including by requiring arrivals to the UK to isolate until they get a negative Covid test, and ordering any contacts of a confirmed Omicron case to isolate regardless of their vaccination status.

An email update from the Department for Education to education and childcare providers said: "Face coverings should be worn in communal areas in all settings by staff, visitors and pupils or students in Year 7 and above, unless they are exempt.

Read more: Third UK Omicron case detected as compulsory face masks return

Read more: Schools bring back masks as Covid cases soar amongst pupils

"Pupils or students (in Year 7 or above) should continue to wear face coverings on public and dedicated school transport, unless they are exempt."

A requirement for secondary school pupils to wear masks was dropped in May, as part of a tranche of restrictions that were eased in England's release from Covid lockdown.

The DfE's call will echo Mr Johnson's decision to implement the mandatory use of face masks in shops and on public transport.

He has introduced the measures to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, with experts racing to learn more about it. There is concern it could reduce the vaccines' protection but it is thought the jabs will still provide a defence against it.

"We will also go further in asking all of you to help contain the spread of this variant, by tightening up the rules on face coverings in shops and on public transport," Mr Johnson said.

LBC previously revealed how England's headteachers had asked for compulsory face masks to return, hoping it would curb rising Covid infections.

Schools has already been bringing back measures ahead of winter.

The National Education Union's National Vice President Louise Atkinson told LBC in October: "We fully support any schools bringing back such measures.

"We were promised improved ventilation. We're putting people in overcrowded, poorly ventilated buildings and the message at the moment is essentially 'wash your hands'.

"That's not sufficient. It hasn't been sufficient all the way through this crisis and it isn't now. We need more support to ensure that children are kept in face-to-face education for longer."

