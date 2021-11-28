Breaking News

Third UK Omicron case detected as compulsory face masks return

28 November 2021, 17:21

A third case of the Omicron variant has been found in the UK
A third case of the Omicron variant has been found in the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A third case of the Omicron variant has been detected in the UK - as members of a church congregation and a KFC outlet's customers were told to get tested.





Health officials detected the variant in an individual who is no longer in the country, who tested positive after arriving here.

It is thought their movements are linked to travelling to southern Africa.

The newest case has been linked to the Westminster area and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) will carry out targeted testing at places it believes the individual visited.

Meanwhile, targeted testing is under way in Essex, where another case was found. Anyone who visited a KFC in Brentwood High Street on November 19 between 1pm and 5pm is asked to get a PCR test, as is anyone who attended Trinity Church in Pilgrims Hatch on November 21.

Speaking of the third case, Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of UKHSA, said: "Our advanced sequencing capabilities enable us to find variants and take rapid action to limit onward spread.

Read more: Compulsory mask wearing and travel testing come into force in England on Tuesday

Read more: Reaction to Omicron 'totally over the top', says South Africa top doc

"It is very likely that we will find more cases over the coming days, as we are seeing in other countries globally and as we increase case detection through focused contact tracing.

"We are continuing our efforts to understand the effect of this variant on transmissibility, severe disease, mortality, antibody response and vaccine efficacy.

"It's critical that anyone with Covid-19 symptoms isolates and gets a PCR test immediately.

"Vaccination is critical to help us bolster our defences against this new variant - please get your first, second or booster jab without delay.

"Wear a mask in crowded places, including public transport and shops, to ensure we all help break the chains of transmission and slow the spread of this new variant."

Read more: Omicron: Symptoms, cases, and what we know so far

Read more: Universities fuelled Omicron outbreak, says South African Health Minister

it comes after the Government announced new travel restrictions, self-isolation rules and compulsory face mask wearing to mitigate any spread of the Omicron variant while scientists race to understand more about it.

There are fears about its ability to reinfect people and whether it reduces the effectiveness of vaccines.

Boris Johnson, ahead of announcing new measures on Saturday, said that while Omicron "might, at least in part, reduce the protection of our vaccines over time" the Government has "good reasons for believing they will provide at least some measure of protection".

He then announced that anyone arriving in the UK will need to isolate, take a PCR test by the end of their second day here, and keep quarantining until they get a negative result.

Face masks will be compulsory in shops and on public transport, and anyone who comes into contact with a case of Omicron will need to go into isolation even if they are fully-vaccinated.

The measures do not constitute a form of lockdown and Mr Johnson said the measures would be reviewed in three weeks' time.

He also told a press conference he was confident Christmas would be better than last year's, when he introduced restrictions that ruined festive plans for millions when the fast-spreading Delta variant took hold.

Mr Johnson, who has urged people to get any jab they are eligible for - be it their first, second or booster dose - said on Saturday: "As always, and I must stress this, as always with a new variant, there are many things that we just cannot know at this early stage.

"But our scientists are learning more hour by hour, and it does appear that Omicron spreads very rapidly, and can be spread between people who are double vaccinated."

Government experts are also looking into whether boosters should be given to all adults and whether to offer second doses to those aged 12 to 15.

The incident happened in Wood Green

Man and woman stabbed to death in North London

Breaking
School pupils should wear masks in communal areas, the Government has said

Wear face masks in school communal areas, pupils in year seven and above told

Snow covered much of the north of the UK over the weekend, with temperatures set to fall further.

Ice warnings issued ahead of coldest night of the season with temperatures of -10C

Two cases of Omicron have been confirmed in the UK, with symptoms including body aches and pains.

Omicron: Symptoms, cases, and what we know so far

Sir Frank Williams has died at the age of 79

F1 racing boss Sir Frank Williams dies aged 79

Shoppers wear masks in Barcelona's Christmas market

Spain bans all unvaccinated Brits from visiting amid Omicron fears

South African Health Minister Dr Joe Phaala told Tom Swarbrick outbreaks at universities fuelled the Omicron spike.

Universities fuelled Omicron outbreak, says South African Health Minister

The row comes as cities around the UK have begun gearing up to the festive season.

Whitehall tries to ban word 'Christmas' claiming it is not inclusive enough

Israel has barred foreigners from entering the country

Israel bans foreigners due to Omicron and introduces phone tracking network

People trapped in the inn have been told it's still not safe to leave

60 punters face third night trapped in Britain’s highest pub after Storm Arwen snow dump

Weather

The metal fire was described as "significant"

'Keep windows and doors closed': More than 100 firefighters tackle 'significant' metal blaze
Patel said even worse scenarios than the 27 migrant deaths could occur in the Channel

Work with us or risk seeing more migrants drown, Patel warns Europe

Storm Arwen has shut down I'm A Celebrity production

I'm A Celebrity stars removed from castle after Storm Arwen batters production

Dutch authorities are testing Covid-infected passengers for the Omicron variant

Netherlands tests passengers on South Africa flights for Omicron as 61 catch Covid

The Omicron variant has worried experts

UK travel restrictions and what we know about Omicron - explained

Sajid Javid confirmed measures to curb the Omicron variant would begin on Tuesday

Compulsory mask wearing and travel testing come into force in England on Tuesday

Kyrgyzstan Elections

Kyrgyzstan’s parliamentary election boosts president’s clout

A woman and child wearing face masks in Beijing

Netherlands confirms 13 Omicron cases as travel curbs tightened across the world
A school pupil wears a face mask

Swiss vote to approve Covid restrictions as infections rise

Taiwan US F16s

Taiwan scrambles jets after 27 Chinese planes enter buffer zone
Cambodia Obit Norodom Ranariddh

Cambodian prince and politician Norodom Ranariddh dies at 77

The Cardiff side is stuck in South Africa (file image)

Cardiff rugby team unable to leave South Africa after suspected Omicron covid case
Travellers wearing face masks arrive at Ben Gurion Airport

Israel tightens travel restrictions over new Covid variant

Czech Republic New Premier

Czech president swears in opposition leader as new premier

A person queues to be tested for Covid-19 in Johannesburg, South Africa

Omicron variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

Virus Outbreak New Variant

World scrambles to contain new Covid-19 ‘variant of concern’

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?

Maajid Nawaz's powerful reaction to 'woke' Christmas ban

Maajid Nawaz's powerful reaction to 'woke' Christmas ban

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 28/11 | Watch again

15 ways to get free legal advice: Legal expert Daniel Barnett explains

Is it your ‘human right’ to access theatres and nightclubs if you’ve not been jabbed?
David Lammy hits out at PM's mask-wearing track record

David Lammy hits out at PM's mask-wearing track record

Ex-UKIP MEP: Macron deflecting 'Paris wokerati' with Patel ban

Ex-UKIP MEP: Macron deflecting 'Paris wokerati' with Patel ban
James O’Brien criticises Tory MP for blaming women for men’s crimes

James O'Brien takes aim at Tory MP for 'blaming women for men committing crimes'
What you need to know about Black Friday

What you need to know about Black Friday

'It's not illegal to claim asylum': Former refugee speaks to LBC

'It's not illegal to claim asylum': Former refugee speaks to LBC
Fishermen blocked RNLI boat rescuing migrants, caller tells James O'Brien

Fishermen blocked RNLI boat rescuing migrants, caller tells James O'Brien
Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/11 | Watch again

