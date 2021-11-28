Reaction to Omicron 'totally over the top', says South Africa top doc

By Seán Hickey

The head of the South Africa Medical Association tells LBC the global reaction to the Omicron variant 'does not reflect' the reality of the situation.

"We are working in the epicentre" Dr Angelique Coetzee told Tom Swarbrick after the UK placed South Africa on the travel red list in response to the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

She declared that people she has seen with the variant display "very very mild symptoms" of Covid-19 which she claimed were "very similar to the Beta variant".

Dr Coetzee added that in her particular jurisdiction there haven't been any patients admitted to hospital with Omicron and have been "treated conservatively at home."

The head of South Africa's Medical Association was disappointed by the international reaction to the emergence of the Omicron variant.

"What is happening out in the world there does not refer to what we're seeing in our surgeries" she insisted.

"It's totally over the top," Dr Coetzee went on, adding that she is not disputing that "the picture might change" eventually.

Dr Coetzee stressed her bafflement at the decision to shut off travel from South Africa: "I would understand if we were seeing extremely sick patients from the word go", she said, but there currently are no signs of concern.

"It doesn't warrant what is currently happening to South Africa" she concluded.