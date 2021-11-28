Reaction to Omicron 'totally over the top', says South Africa top doc

28 November 2021, 12:01

By Seán Hickey

The head of the South Africa Medical Association tells LBC the global reaction to the Omicron variant 'does not reflect' the reality of the situation.

"We are working in the epicentre" Dr Angelique Coetzee told Tom Swarbrick after the UK placed South Africa on the travel red list in response to the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Read more: Face masks to be compulsory in shops and on public transport in England from Tuesday

She declared that people she has seen with the variant display "very very mild symptoms" of Covid-19 which she claimed were "very similar to the Beta variant".

Dr Coetzee added that in her particular jurisdiction there haven't been any patients admitted to hospital with Omicron and have been "treated conservatively at home."

Read more: Universities fuelled Omicron outbreak, says South African Health Minister

The head of South Africa's Medical Association was disappointed by the international reaction to the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Read more: Scientific adviser: We don’t yet know if Omicron resists vaccines or is more contagious

"What is happening out in the world there does not refer to what we're seeing in our surgeries" she insisted.

"It's totally over the top," Dr Coetzee went on, adding that she is not disputing that "the picture might change" eventually.

Read more: David Lammy hits out at PM's mask-wearing track record

Dr Coetzee stressed her bafflement at the decision to shut off travel from South Africa: "I would understand if we were seeing extremely sick patients from the word go", she said, but there currently are no signs of concern.

"It doesn't warrant what is currently happening to South Africa" she concluded.

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Dr Susan Hopkins said anyone with coronavirus symptoms should get a PCR test.

Top UK medical adviser: New Covid strain could re-infect people who have recovered

Dr Mike Tildesley told LBC it's "very early days" on the Omicron variant

Scientific adviser: We don’t yet know if Omicron resists vaccines or is more contagious

South African Health Minister Dr Joe Phaala told Tom Swarbrick outbreaks at universities fuelled the Omicron spike.

Universities fuelled Omicron outbreak, says South African Health Minister

Live
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live

Andy Burnham vows 'cross-party alliance' to level up North of England

Andy Burnham vows 'cross-party alliance' to level up North of England

Robert Buckland told Tom Swarbrick he would not support the change

Tory MP tells LBC he'll vote against Govt social care changes

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 21/11 | Watch again

The shadow Leader of the House of Commons called on the PM to consider his position.

Shadow Commons Leader calls on PM to consider position over sleaze scandal

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman's mother Mina Smallman has spoken to LBC.

'Sick of platitudes': Mother of murdered sisters tells Met Police to 'get the rot out'

Minister confirms taxpayer will foot bill for UK nuclear power strategy

Minister confirms taxpayer will foot bill for UK nuclear power strategy

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 31/10 | Watch again

Post-lockdown extremism fears: 'We know radicalisation takes place online'

Post-lockdown extremism fears: 'We know radicalisation takes place online'

Lisa Nandy: 'I don't feel particularly safe doing the job'

Lisa Nandy: 'I don't feel particularly safe doing the job'

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 17/10 | Watch again

Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic

Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic

Business Sec: Supply chain crisis 'has nothing to do with Brexit'

Business Secretary: Supply chain crisis 'has nothing to do with Brexit'

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Army General Nick Carter told LBC the military should be used more often in response to UK crises

Military should step up ‘more often’ in UK crisis response, General Sir Nick Carter tells LBC
Labour: 'No justification' for Hancock's actions, too early to demand resignation

Matt Hancock scandal utter 'cronyism,' but Health Sec. mustn't resign, David Lammy says
Professor Andrew Haywards has told Swarbrick on Sunday reopening all schools on 8 March would be "reckless".

Opening all schools on 8 March ‘reckless’, NERVTAG scientist tells LBC
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

Caller attacks Government over possibility of vaccine passport introduction

Caller attacks Government over possibility of vaccine passport introduction
Mark Harper told LBC Brits shouldn't need vaccine passports to go about their lives

Tory MP rejects Brits needing vaccine passports 'to go about their lives'
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

Barring travel 'justified' if vaccine passport is introduced, professor tells LBC

Barring travel 'justified' if vaccine passport is introduced, professor tells LBC
Virologist breaks down why the Kent Covid variant is going to 'sweep the world'

Virologist explains why the Kent Covid variant is likely to 'sweep the world'
Cladding Crisis: Tory MP defends Housing Secretary from incompetence charge

Cladding Crisis: Tory MP defends Housing Secretary from incompetence charge

Latest News

See more Latest News

The row comes as cities around the UK have begun gearing up to the festive season.

Whitehall tries to ban word 'Christmas' claiming it is not inclusive enough
Israel has barred foreigners from entering the country

Israel bans foreigners due to Omicron and introduces phone tracking network
Punters were snowed in at the pub in the Yorkshire Dales

Guests snowed in at Tan Hill Inn in Yorkshire Dales after Storm Arwen hits

Weather

The metal fire was described as "significant"

'Keep windows and doors closed': More than 100 firefighters tackle 'significant' metal blaze
Patel said even worse scenarios than the 27 migrant deaths could occur in the Channel

Work with us or risk seeing more migrants drown, Patel warns Europe
Storm Arwen has shut down I'm A Celebrity production

I'm A Celebrity stars removed from castle after Storm Arwen batters production
Dutch authorities are testing Covid-infected passengers for the Omicron variant

Netherlands tests passengers on South Africa flights for Omicron as 61 catch Covid
The Omicron variant has worried experts

UK travel restrictions and what we know about Omicron - explained
15 ways to get free legal advice: Legal expert Daniel Barnett explains

Is it your ‘human right’ to access theatres and nightclubs if you’ve not been jabbed?
David Lammy hits out at PM's mask-wearing track record

David Lammy hits out at PM's mask-wearing track record

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

A furious Nick Ferrari reacted to the spokesperson

'Don't lecture me!' Nick Ferrari tears a strip off M25 eco mob protester

2 months ago

The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Some people won't get back' Defence Secretary chokes up over Afghanistan

3 months ago

James O'Brien moved to tears by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

James O'Brien moved to tears by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

6 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile