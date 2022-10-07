Schoolboy, 14, charged with murder of Tomasz Oleszak, 14, stabbed to death near Gateshead park

By Stephen Rigley

A schoolboy has been charged with murdering a 14-year-old who was stabbed to death near a nature reserve.

Tomasz Oleszak was rushed to hospital after the horror unfolded in Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, on Monday night.

The Crown Prosecution Service has now confirmed a 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder.He is also charged with attempted wounding with intent and having a bladed article in a public place.

The teen, who can't legally be named, will appear at Newcastle Magistrates' Court today.

Christopher Atkinson, Head of the Crown Court Unit at CPS North East, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Northumbria Police to charge a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in relation to the fatal stabbing of Tomasz Oleszak in the Aycliffe Crescent area of Springwell Estate on the evening of Monday 3rd October.

“The boy has been charged with one count of murder, one of attempted wounding with intent, and one of having a bladed article in a public place.

"Our thoughts are with the Tomasz Oleszak's family at this difficult time."

Tributes flooded in for Tomasz, who played for Gateshead Cleveland Hall CA youth football club.