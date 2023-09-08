Schoolboy wins fight for uniform change by wearing skirt to school during record-breaking heatwave

Joe has won his school uniform protest. Picture: Facebook

By Kit Heren

A teenage boy has won a battle with his school to change its uniform policy after wearing a skirt in protest.

Joe Stratton went back to school in Surrey on Tuesday after the summer holidays in shorts, because of the unseasonably hot weather.

But he was told by teachers that he had to wear a full uniform including trousers and a tie despite the weather, because it was no longer the summer term.

So he went in a skirt - also permitted uniform - to "peacefully protest" against the rule.

His mother Jo Suleyman said she was "so proud of this kid today."

Joe Stratton. Picture: Facebook

She wrote on Facebook: "His school recently added smart shorts to the uniform. But despite the heat this week, and despite asking, they confirmed that shorts were only an option during the summer months and the options were trousers and a tie or a skirt.

"So my 15 year old decided to peacefully protest and stand up against a uniform policy that claims to be fair, but isn't.

She said that when he was planning his uniform the night before, he told them that "not all heroes wear capes. Some of us wear skirts."

His protest was successful after two days and the school temporarily relaxed its uniform policy.

Joe Stratton. Picture: Facebook

Head of school, Jeff Place, said in a letter to parents seen by Surrey Live: "The current intention is to revert to full normal uniform from Tuesday 12 September with temperatures dropping back.

"We will carry out a more formal review of uniforms in due course, particularly regarding shorts as part of Uniform A for all times of year."