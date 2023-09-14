Police make arrest after schools in Leeds put on lockdown following email ‘threat’ of violence against children and staff

Some schools in Leeds have been put on lockdown. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Police have made an arrest after an email "threatening violence to children and staff" was sent to a number of schools in Leeds.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

West Yorkshire Police say they're providing reassurance and safety advice to those affected after worried parents were sent a troubling email.

Police are said to be treating the threat as "credible”, and pupils are being kept indoors - with gates locked, and windows and doors closed.

Officers have since made an arrest in connection with the matter.

Some parents were informed that the schools are operating a ‘soft invacuation’ - keeping pupils inside all day.

Schools in Hunslett Carr and Rothwell have received the warning.

Read more: School put child in isolation for wearing uniform from supermarket and not from the official supplier

Read more: Move to turn off cameras in the expanded Ulez today being heard at High Court

One primary school told parents to be ‘vigilant,’ saying: “Following information from police about a credible threat to all schools in Leeds, Sharp Lane Primary School has implemented a 'soft invacuation' procedure.

“This means that all children will be kept indoors for the full day. All gates remain closed and locked as usual and doors and windows within school will remain closed all day.

“We have no further information regarding the threat at this time but please be reassured that Sharp Lane Primary School has not received a direct threat, and the children and staff are safe.

“Please can we ask you to be vigilant when picking up your children at the end of the day.”

Police said in a statement: "Police are aware of an email which has been sent to a number of schools in Leeds and Bradford today.

"The contents of the email are being investigated by police and officers are providing reassurance and safety advice to affected schools.

"Contrary to some reports the force has not issued guidance to schools to ‘lockdown’ and has not stated the threats are credible.

"Officers have commenced an investigation into a potential malicious communications offence and have now made an arrest in connection with the matter.

"We are aware that schools in other parts of country have received similar malicious emails in recent days."

A Leeds City Council spokesman said: “We are aware of an ongoing situation relating to threats made towards a number of schools in Leeds and we are working closely with West Yorkshire Police to monitor the situation and provide support to schools.”