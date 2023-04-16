Schools 'must tell parents if children start using different gender identity' under new guidance

16 April 2023, 10:41 | Updated: 16 April 2023, 11:16

New guidance is to be released in just weeks
New guidance is to be released in just weeks. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Schools will be ordered to tell parents if pupils start using a different gender identity and ban them using opposite sex changing rooms under new government guidance.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The document, which is still being finalised, is expected to state that family should be informed if a child begins using a new name or wearing a different uniform.

It is also expected to make clear that children who identify as a different gender from their biological sex cannot share changing or shower facilities with the opposite sex.

Instead, it will be a recommended that they are provided bespoke facilities where possible, according to the Sunday Times.

It comes after PM Rishi Sunak said he was "very concerned" after claims emerged that schools were not informing parents if their child has begun to question their gender.

Read more: Furious parents launch petition after major change to October half-term school holiday

Read more: 'We should do it more!': Children's author explains why drag queens help with representation in schools.

Rishi Sunak said he was "very concerned" after claims emerged that schools were not informing parents
Rishi Sunak said he was "very concerned" after claims emerged that schools were not informing parents. Picture: Alamy

Other guidance included in the document suggests biological males who have socially transitioned should not be allowed to join girls’ teams for certain contact and competitive school sports and the same goes for biological females wanting to join boys' teams.

However, the rules around non-contact sports will be more relaxed.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan was tasked with drawing up the new guidance and it is expected to be published within weeks.

It will apply to all state and independent schools in England and is intended to provide clarity on how schools should approach safeguarding children with gender dysphoria.

There has been growing concern from MPs and campaigners over inconsistencies between schools dealing with socially transitioning pupils, with many appearing to neglect their safeguarding duties.

The Policy Exchange report from March said some schools were mistakenly using the Equality Act or data protection rules as a way to justify not telling families about their child's gender changes.

There is an exception if a child is believed to be at risk of “significant harm” at home.

Gillian Keegan
Gillian Keegan. Picture: Alamy

The details of the guidance comes as Mr Sunak prepares to deliver a speech on his plans for education.

Later in the year, guidance will also be released on relationship, sex and health education (RSHE), highlighting that teaching that conflates biological sex and gender could breach political impartiality rules.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kenya Bus Accident

10 people returning from funeral killed in Kenya bus crash

UAE Dubai Fire

Fire at apartment building in Dubai kills 16

Smoke is seen rising in Khartoum, Sudan,

Dozens killed as army and rival group battle for control of Sudan

Policemen stand guard in the area where Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot in, Prayagraj, India

Former Indian legislator and brother fatally shot live on TV

Paul O'Grady's funeral will be at Port Lympne

Paul O'Grady's funeral to be held at animal haven in Kent after his 'unexpected' death at 67

Bullfighters followed by their assistants walk during the ‘paseillo’ or ritual entrance to the arena, before a bullfight with young bulls, at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid

Young people drive bullfighting’s resurrection in Spain

The Spotify app

Name-that-tune game Heardle dropped by Spotify after a year

The King and Prince Harry had a heart-to-heart

Prince Harry 'had heart-to-heart with King Charles' before agreeing to attend coronation after weeks of 'transatlantic ping pong'
The ferry Walla Walla has run aground in Rich Passage near Bainbridge Island west of Seattle

Ferry runs aground near Seattle

G7 ministers on climate, energy and environment pose for a photo in Sapporo, northern Japan

G7 vows to step up moves towards renewable energy

Queen Camilla is said to be 'hurt' by claims made by Harry in memoir betrayal

Queen Camilla 'hurt' by Harry's memoir claims in which he branded her 'dangerous' and a 'villain'

Rishi Sunak scraps plans to build fourteen smart motorways citing a lack of public trust

Rishi Sunak scraps plans to build fourteen smart motorways citing soaring costs and a lack of public trust

Tel Aviv demo

Israeli protests over legal overhaul show no signs of slowing

Animal rights campaigners have closed the M57 near Aintree after glueing themselves to the road in protest of Saturday's Grand National.

Animal rights protestors close M57 after glueing themselves to the road amid Grand National protests

Terracotta figurine

Archaeologists in Italy unearth ancient dolphin statuette

Devil worshipper who escaped from secure hospital following incarceration for the murder of his cousin detained by police

Devil worshipper who escaped from secure hospital following detention for the murder of his cousin is found by police

Latest News

See more Latest News

Smoke in Khartoum

Wider conflict feared as Sudan’s army and rival force clash

Holy fire

Christian faithful celebrate ‘Holy Fire’ under restrictions

Donald Trump

‘Indictment bump’ helps Trump raise 34m dollars so far in 2023

Favourite Corach Rambler wins 2023 Grand National after protestors fail to stop race

Favourite Corach Rambler wins 2023 Grand National following the arrest of 23 protestors

Grand National delayed as animal rights protesters breach security's 'ring of fire' and invade racecourse

Grand National delayed as animal rights protesters breach security's 'ring of fire' and invade racecourse
Violent clashes erupt in Sudan as US ambassador and embassy staff take refuge

Violent clashes erupt in Sudan as US ambassador takes refuge amid reports of civilian deaths
Man arrested

Japanese Prime Minister unhurt after blast during campaign event

Bus wreckage

Thirteen dead after bus carrying music troupe crashes

Paul O'Grady's cause of death has been revealed

Paul O'Grady's cause of death confirmed after 'unexpectedly' passing away at home

Germany Nuclear Shutdown rally

Powering down: Final hours for Germany’s last nuclear plants

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan 'wouldn't want to play second fiddle to Kate'

Meghan 'wouldn't want to play second fiddle to Kate' and 'would have gone to the coronation if she had a prominent role'
Several non-royal dukes are understood to have not been invited to the coronation

King Charles 'cuts non-royal dukes from guest list' in coronation culling

King Charles' Coronation concert line-up includes Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Take That

Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie among star-studded line-up for King Charles' Coronation concert

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Greg Hands tells Andrew Castle public services are in 'great shape'.

Public services in 'good shape' says Tory chairman Greg Hands

Bereaved mother reveals harrowing obstetric negligence experience

Bereaved mother reveals harrowing experience after 'doctor laughed' whilst her daughter died
Matt Frei disputes with Edwina Currie

'Don't blame the Ukraine war for the nursing shortage': Matt Frei debates with former Health Minister Edwina Currie
Charles, Camilla and Andrew Castle

‘The coronation brings us all together,’ argues Andrew Castle caller

James O'Brien is fed up with those who claim to 'love our country' voting in saboteurs and arsonists.'

James O'Brien lambasts those who claim to 'love their country' while voting in 'saboteurs and arsonists'
After thirteen years of decimating everything once good about Britain, trans culture wars are all the Tories have left

After 13 years of decimating everything once good about Britain, trans culture wars are all the Tories have left
Nick Ferrari

'Probably a bonus of £1500 plus 10%, boom!': Nick Ferrari's solution to NHS pay disputes if he were Health Secretary
'We've made our young people extremely poor' says Tom Swarbrick caller amid housing crisis

'We've made our young people extremely poor' says Tom Swarbrick caller amid housing crisis

James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race

James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race
Kirstie Allsopp said she believes stamp duty is acting as a deterrent to older people downsizing.

Stamp duty 'doesn't work' and pensioners should be paid to downsize, says Kirstie Allsopp

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit