Revealed: Scientists create world's first smiling robot made with human skin

26 June 2024, 21:56

Scientists have made a robotic face smile with real human skin
Scientists have made a robotic face smile with real human skin. Picture: X
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Scientists have created the world's first smiling robot made of human skin, which could lead to grafts onto humanoid machines.

Scientists at the University of Tokyo have discovered how to bind lab-grown skin to robot faces, which allows them to make human-like expressions.

This could lead to the creation of more humanoid robots, the researchers have predicted.

It could impact the work of those in the cosmetics industry, including plastic surgeons, they added.

The skin is not only soft, but can also repair itself if it gets damaged - as happens with humans. This is done by copying human skin ligaments.

Professor Shoji Takeuchi, the lead researcher, said: “By mimicking human skin-ligament structures and by using specially made V-shaped perforations in solid materials, we found a way to bind skin to complex structures.

“The natural flexibility of the skin and the strong method of adhesion mean the skin can move with the mechanical components of the robot without tearing or peeling away.”

