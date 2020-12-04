UK scientists one step closer to unveiling mystery of moon's formation

4 December 2020, 01:19 | Updated: 4 December 2020, 01:22

Scientists say they are one step closer to unveiling the mystery behind the moon's formation
Scientists say they are one step closer to unveiling the mystery behind the moon's formation. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

UK scientists say they are one step closer to unveiling the mystery behind the moon's formation 4.5 billion years ago.

Astronomers seeking to explain how the satellite may have been born following a giant collision between the early Earth and another massive object ran supercomputer simulations in an attempt to unlock the mystery.

During the simulation, the researchers, led by Durham University, sent a Mars-sized planet called Theia crashing into a younger version of our celestial home.

The results produced an orbiting body with the potential to evolve into a moon-like object.

Although the group said this is not definitive evidence of the moon's origin, they said the findings were promising for understanding how the satellite was born.

Their observations are published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society journal.

Read more: Nasa uncovers hidden water on the moon

Read more: China launches mission to bring back material from moon's surface

Cross-section of a 3D simulation of a collision between the Earth and a Mars-size object that may have produced the moon
Cross-section of a 3D simulation of a collision between the Earth and a Mars-size object that may have produced the moon. Picture: PA

It is widely accepted in the scientific community that the moon was formed after the Earth collided with the smaller Theia - an ancient planet believed to have existed in the early stages of our solar system.

As part of the simulation, astronomers tracked material from the early Earth and Theia for four days after their collision, before running other tests where Theia was spinning like a pool ball.

Each collision with our home planet produced different results depending upon the size and direction of Theia's initial rotation.

At one extreme, the collision merged the two objects together while at the other there was a grazing hit-and-run impact.

When no spin was added to Theia, a self-gravitating clump of material - with a mass of about 80 per cent of the moon - was produced. Likewise, when a small amount of spin was added another moon-like object was formed.

Read more: UK and Nasa sign deal to get first woman on the moon by 2024

Read more: Giant planet discovered orbiting dead white dwarf star for first time

In each case, the resulting clump - which settles into an orbit around the post-impact Earth - would grow by using gravity to pull in the resultant debris surrounding our planet.

The scientists also discovered it would have a small iron core, similar to our moon's, with an outer layer of materials made up from the early Earth and Theia.

Lead author Sergio Ruiz-Bonilla, a PhD researcher in Durham University's Institute for Computational Cosmology, said: "By adding different amounts of spin to Theia in simulations, or by having no spin at all, it gives you a whole range of different outcomes for what might have happened when the early Earth was hit by a massive object all those billions of years ago.

"It's exciting that some of our simulations produced this orbiting clump of material that is relatively not much smaller than the moon, with a disc of additional material around the post-impact Earth that would help the clump grow in mass over time.

"I wouldn't say that this is the moon, but it's certainly a very interesting place to continue looking."

The origin of the moon has long mystified humanity
The origin of the moon has long mystified humanity. Picture: PA

Recent analyses of lunar samples collected by the Apollo space missions suggest that a mixture of early Earth and impactor material might have formed the moon.

The high-resolution simulations were run using the SWIFT open-source simulation code.

They were carried out on the DiRAC Memory Intensive service ("COSMA"), hosted by Durham University on behalf of the DiRAC High-Performance Computing facility.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Biden

Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing

Boris Johnson has announced a new UK target for reducing carbon emissions

UK unveils new climate target to cut emissions by 68% by 2030
Warner Bros announced its entire 2021 oeuvre would be released on the same day in the US

Warner Bros: All films set for same-day release in US cinemas and on HBO Max
Trade talks between the UK and the EU appear to be hanging in the balance

Chances of post-Brexit trade deal with EU 'receding', UK warns
Fencing was put up around many blocks and communal areas at Manchester University

University of Manchester criticised for 'numerous failings' in halls fencing report
Mysterious Monolith

California monolith emerges after Utah and Romania works disappear

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Covid Vaccine: LBC listener's questions answered

Covid-19 Vaccine: Your questions answered by experts│ Watch in full
Specialist freezers and fridges are used to store many vaccines

What is the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine storage temperature and how will the UK store it?
The coronavirus vaccination could be one of the first RNA immunisations

Pfizer coronavirus vaccine: What is RNA and how does it work?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Government sources say post-Brexit trade talks have hit "stumbling blocks" this afternoon.

Hilary Benn: It would be inexplicable if a Brexit deal isn't reached
This caller blasted comments made by Gavin Williamson over the Covid vaccine

'This is a gift to the chattering, metropolitan, political elite' - Caller blasts Gavin Williamson
Consumer lawyer's stark warning over Topshop gift cards

Consumer lawyer's stark warning over Topshop Arcadia gift cards
'Covid vaccine side effects are going to be very rare, if any at all'

'Covid vaccine side effects will be very rare, if there's any at all': top immunologist
Sadiq Khan accuses Gavin Williamson of spreading 'jingoistic nonsense'

Sadiq Khan accuses Gavin Williamson of spreading 'jingoistic nonsense'
'UK got the vaccine first because we're a much better country,' says Williamson

Gavin Williamson: ‘UK got vaccine first because we're a much better country’

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London