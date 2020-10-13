UK and NASA sign deal to get first woman on the moon by 2024

NASA and the UK Space Agency want to have a woman on the moon by 2024. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The UK Space Agency and NASA have signed a historic agreement to get the first woman on the moon by 2024.

Only 12 humans in history have ever landed on the moon, all of them men.

But it is hoped the first female astronaut will take some giant leaps for womankind in the next mission to the lunar surface.

The UK, alongside other spacefaring nations - The US, UK, Japan, Australia, Canada, Italy, Luxembourg and UAE -, have now signed the Artemis Accords.

By signing, the UK has also pledged to worth with the signatories to create a a sustainable presence on the lunar surface as a steppingstone to the first human mission to Mars.

Science Minister Amanda Solloway said: “The prospect of the first woman landing on the Moon in the coming years will be a source of inspiration for thousands of young people across the UK who may be considering a career in space or science.

“Today’s historic agreement, backed by £16 million of UK funding, underlines our commitment to strengthening the UK’s role in the global space sector, building on our existing strengths in satellites, robotics and communications to grow our economy and improve life on Earth.”